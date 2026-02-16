

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - AMD (AMD) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) have expanded strategic collaboration. TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center, and AMD will codevelop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD Helios platform in support of India's AI initiatives. Helios is purpose-built to deliver a rack-scale AI platform supporting sovereign AI factories.



The companies will offer an AI-ready data center blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data center build-outs in India.



At last close, AMD shares were trading at $207.32.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News