Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steigende Produktionsmengen, operative Hebelwirkung und der Goldpreis könnten zusammen neue Impulse setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909 | Ticker-Symbol: HXG
Tradegate
16.02.26 | 09:16
9,356 Euro
+1,08 % +0,100
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3849,38809:22
9,3869,39009:22
PR Newswire
16.02.2026 08:25 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renée Rädler appointed as Chief People Officer of Hexagon

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB today announced the appointment of Renée Rädler as Chief People Officer (CPO) of Hexagon. Renée will assume this newly created position on 1st April 2026. She will join Hexagon's Executive Management Team and report to Anders Svensson, President & CEO of Hexagon.

Renée has worked in Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area since 2017, most recently as Executive Vice President, Global HR. In this role she has designed and implemented HR business strategies aligned with driving profitable growth, improved succession planning and development, strengthened employer branding to improve talent attraction and established strong HR governance and processes.

Prior to Hexagon, Renée held HR Director roles at dorma+kaba and SwissBenelux. She is a Swiss national and will be based in Switzerland.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Renée Rädler as CPO of Hexagon. This newly created role is essential in supporting our new operating model, by strengthening HR governance, improving transparency and strengthening a culture of accountability," said Anders Svensson, President & CEO of Hexagon. "Renée's experience, both within and outside of Hexagon, is uniquely suited to deliver on this brief. I look forward to working together to drive Hexagon's next phase of profitable growth."

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Investor contacts:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

Media contacts:
Deborah Thomas, VP Corporate Communications, Hexagon, +44 7825 142922, [email protected]
Harriet Funston, Senior Account Director, MikeWorldWide (MWW), [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/renee-radler-appointed-as-chief-people-officer-of-hexagon,c4307935

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4307935/3935524.pdf

Renée Rädler appointed as Chief People Officer of Hexagon

SOURCE Hexagon

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.