Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has expanded and outlined further massive antimony stibnite mineralization at the Marcus (West) Zone and have exposed further mineralization in bedrock through continued trenching.

Marcus (West) Zone Mineralization standing by the "Discovery Boulder"

Figure 1: Location of Newly Discovered Marcus (West) Mineralization. Note Proximity to Proposed 2026 Drilling shown by Green Drillholes. Shallow Drilling can be accomplished simply by rotation of the drill direction.

Further trenching in the Marcus (West) zone has expanded the area of mineralization. The trenching and sampling carried out by our field crews and contractor has proven to be very effective in discovering new mineralized zones like the Marcus (West) Zone. Once mineralization is identified it is a simple matter to further trace it along strike.

It can be seen from Figure 1 that the newly discovered Marcus (West) Zone mineralization can easily be tested by shallow drilling from locations such as BHW-26-03 simply by changing the drilling direction and turning the drill 180 degrees.

Photo of Excavator Bucket Which is Bringing up Mineralization from a Trench for Examination by our Field Crew. Note the collection of mineralized material near Marcus' boots in the lower central part of the photo.

The new discoveries made by our Field Crew on the property are part of our 2026 exploration program which will be carried out in conjunction with the 10,000-meter definition drilling on the Main Zone. The exploration program will include soil sampling as well as prospecting and sampling. AN airborne survey is being investigated.

Drilling is scheduled to begin immediately on the Marcus (West) zone. It is proposed to complete up to six shallow drill holes to test the Zone at a depth of between 30 and 50 meters.

Unexplored areas to be further evaluated also include the Central Zone where 2010 trenching returned 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m and the South Zone where trenching by ATMY has exposed stibnite mineralization over approximately 150 meters.

Mr. Jim Atkinson, CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. commented; I had the privilege of visiting the Bald Hill Site and observing the work on the Marcus (West) Zone. The excavator and geologists work extremely well together to form a very efficient team. It is very exciting to see the mineralized samples being brought to surface by the excavator for examination by the geologists. It is obvious that this is a highly mineralized area and the "bladed" stibnite is very attractive.

Work is also progressing very well on Definition Drilling at the Main Zone. A second drill will be added to this program this week.





Figure 2: Bald Hill Antimony Areas of Mineralization. The surface trace of the mineralization of the Main Zone is shown in red. The mineralization in the Central and South Zones and the newly discovered Marcus Zone to the west of the main Zone are highlighted

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700 m. long and to a depth of at least 350 meters

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

