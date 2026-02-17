Partnership follows Expereo's recent agreement with Kingspan Light, Air Water to deliver a fully managed connectivity solution for its worldwide operations

Expereo, the world-leading managed Network as a Service (NaaS) provider that connects people, places and things anywhere, announces that Kingspan Insulation, the global manufacturer of premium and high-performance insulation products and systems, has selected Expereo to deliver a fully managed connectivity solution across its worldwide operations. Expereo's solution enables Kingspan Insulation to consolidate its complex network of disparate ISPs into a single, centralised, fully managed solution enhancing visibility, compliance, and agility to enable rapid growth and scalability of Kingspan Insulation's operations.

Kingspan Insulation manages a complex WAN environment with 90 sites globally across multiple vendors which creates significant challenges in terms of efficient connectivity, compliance and security. With the business moving away from MPLS and embracing SaaS and cloud services, the need for resilient, standardized, and agile connectivity has become critical.

Kingspan Insulation has chosen Expereo as its partner for global connectivity. This includes the design, implementation and management of its solution with a single global view of all services through expereoOne, Expereo's NaaS platform. Expereo's solution is able to cover all current sites and future potential sites under one contract, supported in region giving Kingspan Insulation the agility to scale quickly during acquisitions or streamline services when needed.

Through expereoOne, Kingspan now has full visibility and control over its network from ordering and billing to ticketing and auditing. The portal also offers real-time performance insights and utilisation reporting, helping Kingspan Insulation optimise resources and maintain security.

Expereo now manages Kingspan Insulation's underlay and overlay services, including SD-WAN, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), and broadband, with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity under consideration for future rapid deployments for its manufacturing sites. Remote SD-WAN setup can be completed in less than 30 minutes, while future options such as LEO provide flexibility for urgent business needs without compromising performance.

This unified strategy underpins Kingspan Insulation's commitment to a single global standard across all sites. With a lean technical team managing 90 facilities in 28 countries including 42 factories standardization is essential for driving efficiency and scalability. Expereo streamlines the onboarding of new locations and ensures seamless connectivity with automated failover.

The partnership follows the recent announcement from Kingspan Light, Air Water, the global provider of solutions in smoke control and fire safety, natural daylighting, ventilation and cooling, sustainable water management, and safe storage, that it has selected Expereo to deliver a fully managed connectivity solution for its worldwide operations.

Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, says: "Global enterprises often struggle with fragmented networks that slow growth and increase risk. Our managed services and expereoOne platform provide the visibility, control, and agility Kingspan Insulation needs to support growth and innovation while reducing complexity and risk. With a single source of truth for all sites, services, and billing Kingspan Insulation can scale confidently, stay compliant, and empower its team to focus on innovation and expansion."

Liam Waters, Divisional IT Operations Manager at Kingspan Insulationsays: "Kingspan Insulation is an innovative global organization and through our new partnership with Expereo we have the ability to expand rapidly whilst maintaining the visibility and control that we require. Deploying global standards is critical and with one vendor, one platform, and one set of processes, we can integrate new sites faster, maintain compliance, and keep pace with business demand."

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217323791/en/

Contacts:

Scarlett King

+44 7534252295