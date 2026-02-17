Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Intersects More High-Grade Mineralization in Powerline with Increased Instances of Visible Gold, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization and visible gold ("VG") in numerous intervals in central Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Powerline Highlights:

AX-25-798 - 1.91 g/t Au over 11.4m,2.00 g/t Au over 25.0m,4.59 g/t Au over 5.0m , 1.44 g/t Au over 5.0m, and 1.12 g/t Au over 7.5m, all within 0.61 g/t Au over 239.2m ; includes high grade intervals of 26.61 g/t Au over 0.6m , 14.00 g/t Au over 1.5m, and 18.10 g/t Au over 1.5m;

AX-25-805 - 1.32 g/t Au over 8.7m, within 0.39 g/t Au over 103.7m;

AX-25-810 - 0.92 g/t Au over 15.9m , within 0.68 g/t Au over 40.1m;

AX-25-816 - 0.67 g/t Au over 32.9m ; includes 22.11 g/t Au over 0.5m ,

AX-25-822 - 3.56 g/t Au over 2.3m , within 0.49 g/t Au over 66.6m ; includes high-grade interval of 11.65 g/t Au over 0.4m ;

AS-25-823 - 1.02 g/t Au over 10.0m, AND, 3.04 g/t Au over 6.1m, within 0.59 g/t Au over 57.3m;

"These high-grade intersections from Powerline continue to strengthen the continuity and to define the high-grade portions of the deposit, supporting the refined geologic and mineralization model, the upcoming Resource update and Preliminary Economic Assessment," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Visible gold associated with high-grade intervals was identified in every drill hole in this release across an over 500m long zone of the center of Powerline (from AX-25-810 to AX-25-805). These results highlight the continued potential for expanding near surface, high-grade mineralization."

Figure 1: Plan map of highlight gold intersections at AurMac.

Figure 2: Visible gold intersections in drillholes from Central Powerline. Top left - AX-25-798 - 94.0m. Top Right - AX-25-805 - 154.3m. Middle Left - AX-25-822 - 106.2m. Middle Right - AX-25-816 - 90.0m. Bottom Left - AX-25-810 - 184.3m. Bottom Right - AX-25-823 - 86.7m. While visible gold at Powerline is typically (but not always) indicative high-grade intervals, the potential for heterogeneous distribution of gold in a recovered drill core and analyte material that is processed by the laboratory, means not all instances of visible gold will be reflected in high-grade assay results.

Figure 3: Cross-section A-B in Central Powerline (See Figure 1). High-grade mineralization in AX-25-798, -810 and -822 has the potential to extend mineralized domains just below the conceptual pit boundary from the 2025 MRE. Magenta outlines show preliminary potential mineralized zones. Once refined, these domains will aid in better constraining estimations of the distribution of gold in the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Figure 4: High-grade gold mineralization in AX-25-798 hosted in large cross-cutting quartz vein and associated centimetre-scale sheeted veins. Visible gold grains intergrown with Bi-sulphosalts in quartz veins are typical of high-grade mineralization in Powerline (See Figure 2).

Figure 5: Cross-section 467100mE in Powerline (See Figure 1). Mineralization in AX-25-823 has the potential to extend high-grade mineralization, convert waste blocks and extend the conceptual pit wall. Magenta outlines show preliminary potential mineralized zones. Once refined, these domains will aid in better constraining estimations of the distribution of gold in the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Figure 6: High-grade mineralization in AX-25-823 associated with sheeted quartz veins cross-cutting metasedimentary rocks of the Hyland Group. Sheeted veins contain visible gold grains intergrown with Bi-sulphosalts and arsenopyrite.

Figure 7: Cross-section 467250mE Figure 1 in Powerline. High-grade gold mineralization intersected in multiple drill holes highlights the continuity and potential for down-dip extensions of mineralized domains and convert waste blocks. Magenta outlines show preliminary potential mineralized zones. Once refined, these domains will aid in better constraining estimations of the distribution of gold in the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Aurex Hill in this release

Hole ID depth from (m) depth to (m) Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-798 15.0 254.2 239.2 0.61 Including 68.0 69.0 1.0 1.38 and including 92.6 104.0 11.4 1.91 Including 93.5 94.7 1.2 14.83 Including 93.5 94.1 0.6 26.61 and including 114.5 139.5 25.0 2.00 Including 114.5 121.0 6.5 2.54 and including 128.5 130.0 1.5 18.10 and including 177.0 178.5 1.5 2.89 and including 198.5 203.5 5.0 4.59 Including 202.0 203.5 1.5 14.00 and including 214.0 219.0 5.0 1.44 and including 234.5 242.0 7.5 1.12 Including 240.5 242.0 1.5 4.06 and including 253.5 254.2 0.7 2.77 AX-25-805 5.7 109.4 103.7 0.39 Including 5.7 14.4 8.7 1.32 Including 12.4 14.4 2.0 3.78 and including 50.0 51.4 1.4 1.30 and including 70.9 75.1 4.2 2.56 Including 70.9 72.0 1.1 4.92 and including 88.5 88.9 0.4 1.02 And 126.6 127.2 0.6 1.47 And 146.0 154.6 8.6 0.44 Including 146.0 153.0 7.0 0.47 And 187.6 193.5 5.9 0.61 And 209.5 211.0 1.5 1.14 And 252.4 253.8 1.4 1.47 And 272.6 274.0 1.4 3.70 AX-25-810 61.7 62.7 1.0 0.38 And 87.3 90.3 3.0 1.38 Including 87.3 88.3 1.0 2.76 And 112.6 114.0 1.4 0.31 And 143.3 183.4 40.1 0.68 Including 143.3 159.2 15.9 0.92 Including 151.2 151.6 0.4 4.51 and including 158.6 159.2 0.6 16.58 and including 182.7 183.4 0.7 12.04 And 201.7 233.5 31.8 0.39 Including 201.7 210.5 8.8 0.80 Including 209.7 210.5 0.8 5.03 and including 232.0 233.5 1.5 1.86 And 260.0 261.5 1.5 0.64 and 276.5 286.2 9.7 0.33 AX-25-816 48.4 49.5 1.1 0.54 and 79.5 80.0 0.5 0.87 and 99.2 138.0 38.8 0.60 including 105.1 138.0 32.9 0.67 including 125.3 125.8 0.5 22.11 and including 137.5 138.0 0.5 4.66 and 154.0 155.0 1.0 0.64 AX-25-820 9.0 10.5 1.5 0.40 and 14.3 15.0 0.7 0.35 and 22.5 24.0 1.5 0.68 and 47.5 107.5 60.0 0.48 including 47.5 47.9 0.4 4.83 and including 58.6 59.2 0.6 1.10 and including 71.0 71.9 0.9 10.90 and including 82.4 82.8 0.4 1.52 and including 94.4 104.5 10.1 0.86 including 102.0 103.1 1.1 3.32 and 125.0 126.1 1.1 0.52 and 141.2 142.6 1.4 0.31 and 161.0 162.5 1.5 0.38 and 169.0 170.2 1.2 0.76 and 174.4 175.9 1.5 0.30 and 220.0 221.0 1.0 1.52 and 233.0 233.5 0.5 1.23 and 274.6 275.8 1.2 0.31 AX-25-822 25.4 28.6 3.2 2.27 including 27.0 28.6 1.6 4.24 and 43.5 44.0 0.5 0.68 and 59.9 126.5 66.6 0.49 including 92.0 94.3 2.3 3.56 including 92.0 92.4 0.4 11.65 and including 106.0 106.4 0.4 4.21 and including 110.9 111.4 0.5 2.54 and including 117.6 124.8 7.2 1.50 including 117.6 119.9 2.3 2.86 AX-25-823 12.0 22.0 10.0 1.02 and 44.0 54.0 10.0 0.49 including 50.0 54.0 4.0 0.80 and 70.6 127.9 57.3 0.59 including 70.6 87.0 16.4 0.71 including 86.6 87.0 0.4 3.46 and including 112.9 119.0 6.1 3.04 including 115.6 115.9 0.3 43.30 and including 118.5 119.0 0.5 3.81 and 148.5 149.2 0.7 0.39 and 153.3 154.7 1.4 0.44 and 161.5 161.8 0.3 0.45 and 166.4 171.2 4.8 0.29 and 200.4 231.1 30.7 0.42 including 205.8 209.5 3.7 2.47 including 208.0 209.5 1.5 3.05 and 250.9 253.0 2.1 2.37 including 251.4 253.0 1.6 2.96

Note: Calculated true widths for AX-25-805 and -823 are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.

Calculated true widths for AX-25-798 are approx. 75% of reported drill widths.

Calculated true widths for AX-25-810, -816, -820 are approx. 45% of reported drill widths.

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID EASTING (m) NORTHING (m) ELEVATION (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-798 466871 7083172 781.4268 260.6 320 -50 AX-25-805 467263 7083016 789.0599 286.51 355 -60 AX-25-810 466743 7083283 775.4032 288.04 100 -60 AX-25-816 466747 7083280 775.8794 175.26 120 -70 AX-25-820 467045 7082935 779.3642 275.84 355 -50 AX-25-822 466768 7083264 778.0083 129 120 -70 AX-25-823 467114 7083041 781.6856 252.98 350 -60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.[1] The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

[1] The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

