Key Highlights

Uranium enrichment intersected in every drill hole at Loki, a strong indicator of a large, active mineralizing system

First confirmed uranium at the unconformity in the NE Thelon Basin

Strong geochemical and isotopic signatures confirm uranium-bearing fluid flow across multiple targets

Extensive alteration, structure, and uranium enrichment consistent with major unconformity-style uranium systems

Multiple large, under-tested targets across Aberdeen support district-scale upside and follow-up drilling

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger") or the ("Company") is pleased to report final geochemical results from its 2025 drill program at its 100% owned Aberdeen Project, confirming widespread uranium enrichment and large-scale hydrothermal systems across four priority targets: Loki, Bjorn, Tarzan, and Lobster (Figure 1).

A total of 5,300 metres of drilling was completed, with every target intersecting alteration and geochemical signatures typical of significant uranium mineralization systems. Results from the Loki area are particularly compelling, with uranium enrichment present in all drill holes through the sandstone column and the first confirmed uranium intersections at the unconformity in the northeast Thelon Basin.

"Consistent uranium enrichment across the entire sandstone column in every Loki drill hole is a highly significant result," said Rebecca Hunter, President and CEO of Geiger. "Background uranium in sandstone is typically less than 1 ppm. At Loki, we see sustained values well above that threshold, locally exceeding 100 ppm, which is exceptionally anomalous. This type of enrichment has not previously been documented in the Thelon Basin and materially upgrades the regional potential for major unconformity-style uranium deposits."

Aberdeen Project Overview

The 2025 results significantly advance Aberdeen as a new, emerging uranium district. Across multiple targets, drilling has confirmed:

Active uranium-bearing fluid systems

Large-scale structural preparation

Extensive alteration halos comparable to known deposits

Multiple targets with scale, continuity, and room to grow

While Loki represents the most advanced target, Bjorn, Tarzan, and Lobster each demonstrate distinct but complementary signatures consistent with major uranium systems at various levels of exposure.

Loki Grid: Flagship Discovery Area

Loki shows all the hallmarks of a large, fertile unconformity uranium system and is now a priority for step-out and deeper drilling.

Uranium enrichment (>1 ppm U) intersected in 7 of 9 drill holes , locally up to 111 ppm U

, locally up to Broad sandstone-hosted intervals with weighted averages of 1-3+ ppm U over 120-150 m

Uranium intersected directly at the unconformity , a first for the NE Thelon Basin

, a first for the NE Thelon Basin Highly anomalous Pb-isotope ratios indicative of radiogenic uranium sources

indicative of radiogenic uranium sources Extensive clay alteration, bleaching, sulphides, and post-sandstone faulting

Pathfinder elements (Mo, Ni, Co, B) consistently elevated

The Loki target is an almost 4 km gravity low trend that hosts Thelon sandstone cover less than 175 m thick (Figure 2, Figure 3, and Figure 4). A total of nine drill holes tested the Loki area in 2025 (Table 1). A summary of the composite geochemical results are as follows:

Enriched uranium at the unconformity interested in LOK25-007 with values of 119 ppm U over 0.6 m (164.1 to 164.7 m), LOK25-008 with values of 6.4 ppm U over 6.8 m (159.0 to 165.8 m), and in LOK25-010 with values of 43.1 ppm over 0.7 m (171.3 to 172.0 m).

LOK25-004, -006, -007, -008, -009, -010 and -012 all intersected elevated (> 1 ppm U) in the sandstone and up to 77 ppm. Notable weighted average intercepts include: 2.75 ppm U over 152.9 m (15.3 to 168.2 m) - LOK25-004 Maximum value - 77.7 ppm U over 0.1 m at 96.9 m 1.35 ppm U over 121.8 m (24.7 to 146.5 m) - LOK25-006 Maximum value - 3.81 ppm U over 10 m at 84 m 2.33 ppm U over 140.3 m (24.4 to 164.7 m) - LOK25-007 Maximum value - 12.7 ppm (partial) over 10 m at 93 m and 119 ppm U over 0.6 m at 164.1 m 6.44 ppm U over 6.8 m (159.0 to 165.8 m) - LOK25-008 1.83 ppm U over 40 m (67.0 to 107.0 m) - LOK25-009 Maximum value - 2.82 ppm U at 67 m 2.53 ppm U over 144.7 m (27.3 to 172.0 m) - LOK25-010 Maximum value - 111 ppm U over 0.6 m at 79.3 m 2.30 ppm U over 150.2 m (24.3 to 174.5 m) - LOK25-012 Maximum value 13.1 ppm U over 10 m at 64 m

Significant Pb-isotope ratio anomalies (Pb207/Pb206 ratio) are present throughout Loki and are indicative of radiogenic uranium (related to a uranium deposit) being in the area (values under 0.7 are considered anomalous). Notable anomalies are present in all the drill holes but especially LOK25-004. Select intercepts are as follows: Pb207/Pb206 of 0.46 over 139.7 m (15.3 to 155.0 m) - LOK25-004 Pb207/Pb206 of 0.54 over 50.0 m (63.0 to 113.0 m) - LOK25-007 Pb207/Pb206 of 0.64 over 50.0 m (67.0 to 117.0 m) - LOK25-009 Pb207/Pb206 of 0.53 over 35 m (67.0 to 102.0 m) - LOK25-010

Similarly, the Pb206/Pb204 ratios show complimentary anomalies with several samples with values greater than 30 (Figure 5). Drill holes LOK24-003 (2024 drill hole) and LOK25-004 show significant anomalies suggesting that the Loki target area has been affected by radiogenic fluids in all the areas that have been drilled so far.

Pervasive clay alteration, bleaching, sooty sulphide and limonite has been intersected in the sandstone column in 7 of the 9 drill holes. Abundant altered brittle structures cross-cut the sandstone column as well, which shows post Thelon fault movement that would drive an unconformity mineralization system (Figure 4).

Elevated partial digestion values of Mo, Ni and Co are present in the sandstone in several of the Loki drill holes. Mo values ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 ppm, Ni values ranging from 1.0 to 9.2 ppm, and Co values ranging from 0.5 to 3.1 ppm are present in the sandstone.

The sandstone column in many of the drill holes is also anomalous in B total values (>200 ppm, locally up to 565 ppm).

First intersections of weak uranium mineralization in the sandstone at the unconformity in the northeast Thelon Basin.

Bjorn Grid: Large, Under-Tested Structural System

Bjorn represents a major, largely untested system with strong scale potential

Only two holes tested a >3 km gravity and magnetic low anomaly

Hundreds of metres of bleached, altered sandstone and conglomerate

Evidence of sustained hydrothermal fluid flow along the Thelon Fault

Elevated uranium and pathfinder elements confirm system fertility

The Bjorn Grid is a strong gravity and magnetic low anomaly along the Thelon Fault (Figure 7, and Figure 8), which has Thelon Formation sandstone cover. Two drill holes tested this very broad anomaly area (Table 1).

BJN25-001 intersected sandstone and conglomerate to a depth of 422 m. At the base of the drilling the conglomerate took on a very brecciated texture and indicates that the hole was moving into the main Thelon Fault trace. Alternating patchy bleaching and moderate pervasive limonite alteration is present through out the hole and is indicative of hydrothermal fluids moving through the area but distally.

BJN25-002 intersected sandstone and conglomerate to a depth of 303 m where the hole was lost. The upper sandstone column to 140 m is pervasively bleached with moderate clay alteration (Figure 6). Extensive broken core, sooty sulphide and limonite are present throughout the entire sandstone column. A largely hematite altered conglomeratic body is present to 246 m and then sandstone proceeds to the end of the hole. Extensive patchy to pervasive bleaching picks up at 263 m and continues to where the hole was lost at 303 m.

In BJN25-002) above background uranium was intersected in the highly altered sandstone column from 152 to 197 m (up to 3.13 ppm U). Values above background in the altered sandstone is significant and shows that uranium-bearing fluids moved through this area.

Tarzan Grid: Strongest Gravity Anomaly on the Project

Tarzan is a high-priority deep target requiring follow-up drilling.

Alteration identical to known deposits at Tatiggaq and Qavvik

Strong clay alteration, hematite remobilization, and structural disruption

Highly anomalous boron and uranium values in preliminary results

Drilling to date did not reach optimal depths

It is located along a prospective NE trend that several deposits related to the Kiggavik Project (Orano) lie along (Figure 8, and Figure 9) as well as a prominent ENE fault trend. Four drill holes were completed in the Tarzan anomaly, but several holes encountered challenging drilling conditions and were not drilled to an optimal depth (Table 1).

TAZ25-002, TAT25-003 and TAT25-004 intersected very strong clay, bleaching, remobilized hematite and limonite alteration in various intrusive lithologies to the end of their holes (Figure 8). The targets did not get to depth due to drilling difficulty. TAT25-001 intersected moderate alteration and structural disruption and was testing outside the main anomaly targeting a major NE fault.

The alteration signature is identical to the hanging wall alteration to Tatiggaq and Qavvik and testing is required at greater depths.

Highly elevated uranium values of 155 and 345 ppm were intersected in TAZ25-003 and coincide elevated B (1,100 ppm), Mo (825 ppm), Co (13.9 ppm) and Ni (147 ppm). These highly elevated values are indicative of uranium mineralization processes similar to Tatiggaq.

Elevated uranium up to 29.8 ppm was intersected in TAZ25-002 and boron values throughout the Tarzan holes largely exceeds 200 ppm with several values over 1,000 ppm. Boron is a key indicator of being in the proximal clay alteration halo of a uranium deposit.

Lobster Grid: Basement-Hosted Hydrothermal System

Lobster confirms basement-hosted uranium potential and adds diversity to the discovery pipeline.

Strong alteration and fault-controlled hydrothermal activity

Highly anomalous boron (up to 1,790 ppm) and elevated uranium

Indicates a major fluid system capable of mineralization

The Lobster Grid is a significant gravity and magnetic low anomaly along the Judge Sissons fault and two holes were completed in 2025 to test this large anomaly area (Figure 10, and Figure 11; Table 1). A few historical holes were completed in the area that intersected extensive clay alteration and fault rock that warranted further testing. This target area is a basement target with no Thelon Formation sandstone cover.

LOB25-004 and LOB25-005 intersected highly altered gneiss, intrusive rock and fault rock with significant sections of strong pervasive bleaching and clay (toothpaste consistency) (Figure 10). The strong alteration of the fault rock (quartz stockwork) shows significant hydrothermal penetration of a largely fluid barrier rock type and indicative of a major hydrothermal system moving through the area.

Highly anomalous boron geochemical values are present throughout both drill holes with values as high a 1,790 ppm B at 125 m in LOB25-004. Elevated uranium up to 16.7 ppm was intersected at 305 m (LOB25-004)..

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Geochemical analysis was conducted at the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Systematic 10 cm split (basement) and 10 m chip composite samples (sandstone) were analysed using ICP-MS Exploration Package for sandstone and basement rocks (ICP-MS1 and 2). Duplicates were taken every 20 m and were within acceptable limits for field rock samples. Majority of the results are reported using partial digestion values.

Figure 1: Aberdeen Project residual gravity map and main target areas.

Figure 2: NE part of the Loki target area showing residual gravity and 2025 drill holes and traces.

Figure 3: NNE-SSW long section showing drill holes in the Loki area with radioactivity.

Figure 4: Drill core from LOK25-006 showing pervasive strong clay alteration and bleaching as well as numerous post Thelon Basin faults.

Figure 5: NNE-SSW long section through the Loki area showing Pb206/Pb204 ratios. Note large anomalies to south in LOK24-003 and LOK25-004.

Figure 6: Bjorn target area showing residual gravity and 2025 drill holes.

Figure 7: Drill core from BJN25-002 showing pervasive strong clay alteration and bleaching as well as local post Thelon Basin faults and desilicification.

Figure 8: Tarzan target area showing residual gravity and 2025 drill holes.

Figure 9: Drill core from TAZ24-002 showing pervasive strong clay alteration, patchy bleaching and remobilized specular hematite. The core is completely replaced by clay.

Figure 10: Lobster target area showing residual gravity and 2025 drill holes.

Figure 11: Drill core from LOB25-004 showing pervasive strong clay alteration, patchy bleaching and remobilized specular and red hematite. The core is completely replaced by clay and overprints earlier silicification.

Table 1: Main drill hole locations for 2025 Aberdeen Project Drill Program.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Length Drilled Dip/Azimuth Unconformity BJN25-001 Bjorn 566474 7150338 169 422 331° / 422° - BJN25-002 564157 7149115 155 303 339° / 303° - LOB25-004 Lobster 539069 7134221 181 323 357° / 323° - LOB25-005 538997 7134140 177 278 8° / 278° - LOK25-004 Loki 539309 7139103 198 404 335° / 404° 168.20 LOK25-005 539432 7138446 200 338 316° / 338° - LOK25-006 539470 7139465 201 272 26° / 272° 146.50 LOK25-007 539371 7139391 161 251 18° / 251° 164.70 LOK25-008 539389 7139438 146 251 0° / 251° 166.05 LOK25-009 539413 7139376 196 236 24° / 236° 154.70 LOK25-010 539359 7139353 195 233 9° / 233° 172.00 LOK25-011 539916 7139442 195 212 22° / 212° - LOK25-012 539308 7139404 166 275 20° / 275° 174.50 TAZ25-001 Tarzan 549143 7128574 200 221 132° / 221° - TAZ25-002 548426 7128895 178 206 322° / 206° - TAZ25-003 548426 7128895 178 293 323° / 293° - TAZ25-004 548393 7128934 177 284 321° / 284° -

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 390,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits across both regions.

Geiger's flagship asset, the Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin), hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries. Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted system defined over a 300-metre strike length, with multiple steeply dipping mineralized lenses between 80 and 180 metres depth. The system remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth. Qavvik is a similarly styled basement-hosted discovery extending from surface to ~400 metres depth, open over 500 metres and at depth.

The Aberdeen Project hosts 50+ high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling, with several areas remaining completely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery. ACKIO extends over 375 metres along strike and 150 metres in width, with at least nine distinct uranium pods starting at 28 metres depth and continuing to approximately 300 metres. The system remains open in multiple directions. The Hook Project also contains large clay-alteration systems with elevated radioactivity, highlighting additional discovery potential beyond ACKIO.

Geiger Energy Corporation