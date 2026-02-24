Key Highlights

8-15 drill holes and over 3,000 metres planned

Initial drilling will focus on two high-priority targets, ACKIO and TT

Additional targets are planned and will be drilled pending results

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway on its 100% owned Hook Project in Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

Approximately 3,000 metres of drilling is planned using two drills this winter at the Hook Project. The ACKIO and the TT areas will be the first target areas to be tested this winter.

"Our drill program has commenced at the Hook Project. This phase will focus on extending the ACKIO discovery, and testing outboard targets along prospective trends associated with hydrothermal alteration," said Rebecca Hunter, President and CEO of Geiger. "The district is clearly fertile for uranium mineralization, as demonstrated by Geiger's ACKIO discovery and Atha's GMZ prospect. The objective of this program is to determine whether the Hook Project hosts additional zones that could augment the known ACKIO prospect.

Figure 1: Geiger projects location map in the Athabasca Basin.

Figure 2: 2026 proposed drill target areas.

Figure 3: Target areas at the ACKIO prospect overlain on a Total Magnetic Intensity magnetic map.

Figure 4: TT target area with historical drillholes and proposed holes.

Hook Project Overview

Around 3,000 m in 8-15 drill holes is planned at Hook (Figure 2), depending on results.

Targets and target criteria are as follows:

ACKIO: Testing within the main ACKIO footprint to expand the pods 1 and 7 for high-grade lenses, and then testing approximately 500 m along trend of the ACKIO main area to determine if there are more deposit zones to discover (Figure 3). There is also room for testing to the east of ACKIO along a subparallel trend on the eastern limb of the main bowl or synform structure that ACKIO is hosted within.

TT area: The TT area is ~5.5 km SW of ACKIO. Historical drilling intersected strong clay alteration ranging from 30 to 145 metres in thickness in 5 drill holes, HK24-016, HK24-017, HK24-021, HK24-022 and HK24-023. Three to five planned drill holes are designed to test below the clay alteration envelope to target the base of the alteration system (Figure 4). Along trend targets are also planned to determine the extent of the alteration system along strike. The target area is a coincident gravity and magnetic low along the same SSE-trending structural corridor that the ACKIO discovery falls along.

Other areas: Depending on results and time other prospective areas for proposed testing include the NES, Westside and the TAB areas. These areas are along magnetic low trends with strong gravity anomalies and have intersected prospective alteration and geochemical signatures from the 2024 drilling.

The 2026 program is focused on finding additional discoveries to build scale and enhance the mineralization potential of the area.

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 390,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits across both regions.

Geiger's flagship asset, the Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin), hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries. Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted system defined over a 300-metre strike length, with multiple steeply dipping mineralized lenses between 80 and 180 metres depth. The system remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth. Qavvik is a similarly styled basement-hosted discovery extending from surface to ~400 metres depth, open over 500 metres and at depth.

The Aberdeen Project hosts 50+ high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling, with several areas remaining completely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery. ACKIO extends over 375 metres along strike and 150 metres in width, with at least nine distinct uranium pods starting at 28 metres depth and continuing to approximately 300 metres. The system remains open in multiple directions. The Hook Project also contains large clay-alteration systems with elevated radioactivity, highlighting additional discovery potential beyond ACKIO.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, P.Geo, President & CEO of Geiger Energy Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

