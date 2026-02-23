Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp . (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. The Company will also participate in Ore Day 2026, a private investor event hosted by Ore Group on February 28th in Toronto.

Ore Day 2026

Geiger will participate in Ore Day 2026 on Saturday, February 28 at 12:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto. As part of this private, invite-only investor lunch, the Company will provide a corporate and project update alongside other Ore Group companies. The event will feature a keynote address by Thomas Woolrych (Deutsche Rohstoff) and bring together a select group of investors and industry professionals ahead of PDAC.

Register Your Interest for Ore Day 2026

PDAC Booth Location

Geiger will be exhibiting at booth #2322 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South building, Level 800. View PDAC Investors Exchange Floor Map for the Company's booth location.

About Geiger Energy Corp.

Geiger is a uranium exploration company executing on a dual basin strategy focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits on its two flagship assets within the Athabasca and Thelon basins. In the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Geiger is exploring its Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium prospect. In the Thelon Basin, Nunavut, Geiger is advancing is Aberdeen Project, which hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik uranium discoveries. The Hook and Aberdeen projects have expandability potential within the discovery footprints, as well as host numerous additional targets outboard of the prospect areas, highlighting significant potential for expansion and new discoveries.

For the latest videos from Geiger, Ore Group, and all things Mining, subscribe to our YouTube Chanel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284825

Source: Geiger Energy Corporation