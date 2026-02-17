

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $327 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $284 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $2.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $4.207 billion from $4.365 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $327 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.53 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue: $4.207 Bln vs. $4.365 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News