

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) announced earnings for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $86 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CNH Industrial N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $5.157 billion from $4.876 billion last year.



CNH Industrial N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



