Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") today announced the sale of two NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") drug analysis devices to a First Nation community to support local safety, health, and emergency-response initiatives.

The deployment of two additional NIRLAB devices expands access to rapid, field-deployable drug identification technology within Indigenous communities, enabling informed decision-making, health and safety efforts, and frontline response capabilities in environments where laboratory access may be limited.

The First Nation community has emphasized proactive strategies to enhance public safety and resilience within the community. The NIRLAB devices will provide on-site analytical capabilities to help identify unknown or potentially hazardous substances, supporting local leadership and service providers in risk mitigation and response planning.

"This transaction reflects continued demand for deployable drug-analysis solutions in real-world field and community settings," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Supply. "Following our initial NIRLAB sale, we are encouraged to see expanding adoption across Indigenous-led initiatives and remote applications, reinforcing the relevance of field-based analytical tools."

NIRLAB devices are designed to provide rapid, non-destructive substance analysis in the field, supporting applications across community safety, emergency response, institutional environments, and public-health initiatives. The Company continues to evaluate additional opportunities for NIRLAB deployments with community organizations, institutional users, and government-aligned stakeholders.

"We believe access to rapid, field-deployable analytical technology can play a meaningful role in supporting preparedness and informed decision-making in settings where laboratory resources may be limited," said Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Board of Safe Supply. "Safe Supply remains committed to responsible commercialization and to working with partners who are focused on practical, community-driven approaches to safety and public health."

Safe Supply remains focused on disciplined commercialization, responsible technology deployment, and long-term stakeholder engagement.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded company building and backing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, partnerships, and growth capital, the Company assembles a diversified portfolio that leverages data, science, and digital platforms to improve access and outcomes at scale. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

