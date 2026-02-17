

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (2M6.DE) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.143 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $1.294 billion, or $1.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.750 billion or $1.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $9.017 billion from $8.292 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.143 Bln. vs. $1.294 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $9.017 Bln vs. $8.292 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 5.62 To 5.66



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News