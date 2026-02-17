Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) (OTC Pink: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") announces that Ms. Juana Barcelo and Mr. Andrés Marranzini have joined the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Barcelo is an experienced business and legal executive with over 15 years of leadership in mining and corporate affairs across Latin America and the Caribbean. Most recently Ms. Barcelo was the President/Country Manager of Barrick Pueblo Viejo, a joint venture between Newmont and Barrick and one of the top gold mines in the world. Ms. Barcelo supervised the permitting process for the Pueblo Viejo Mine's expansion project in the Dominican Republic. In addition, Ms. Barcelo occupied the role of Executive Director of Government Affairs, Central America and the Caribbean for Barrick Gold Corporation. Juana has been listed twice among the Top 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

Mr. Marranzini is a lawyer and currently the Chief Executive Officer of Punta Bergantín Development. In this role he is leading one of the most significant tourism and real estate developments in the Caribbean. Early in his career, Andrés worked as the Legal Counsel and Chief of Staff for the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources before serving as a Deputy Minister of Youth, Deputy Minister of Labour and finally as the Administrative Deputy Minister to the President. Over the past 15 years, Mr. Marranzini has practiced private law and served as the Executive Director of the National Hotel & Restaurant Association in the Dominican Republic. Mr. Marranzini's focus is on sustainable growth, investment structuring, and strategic public-private partnerships within the Dominican Republic.

Joe Hamilton, Chairman of the Board, said, "I would like to welcome Juana and Andrés to the Board of Unigold. They bring unique skills and perspectives to the Board that will be required as Unigold moves to bring the Candelones deposits into production. Most importantly, their experience with the environmental and social aspects of development and permitting in the Dominican Republic are unequalled. I look forward to working with both Juana and Andrés in the future."

Mr. Jose Francisco Arata, Mr. Charles Page and Mr. Normand Tremblay have announced their resignation from the Board of Directors concurrent with these appointments. Management and the Board of Directors of Unigold would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the many years of dedicated service and guidance provided by these directors. They have helped to steer the Company through some of its most challenging moments and have helped position the Company for future success as it moves to develop the Candelones Deposits in the Dominican republic.

About Unigold Inc. - Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD. The multi-million ounce Candelones gold deposits are within the 100% owned "Neita Sur" concession located in Dajabón province, in the northwest part of the Dominican Republic. The Company delivered a feasibility study for the oxide portion of the Candelones deposit in Q4 of 2022. The 10,902 Ha "Neita Norte" Exploration Concession was awarded to the Company in Q2 2023. In early 2024 Unigold completed an earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold which allows Barrick to earn up to a 60% interest in the Neita Norte concession by spending a minimum of $12 million over an eight year period and delivering a Pre-feasibility Study on an identified deposit. Barrick can earn a further 20% in the Neita Norte concession by electing to sole-fund a feasibility study within the following 4 years. The two concessions together form the largest single exposure of the volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arc terrain is host to Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits, Intermediate and High Sulphidation Epithermal Systems and Copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified over 20 areas within the concession areas that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has been concentrating on the multimillion ounce Candelones mineralization and is moving to bring these deposits into production. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and continues to receive strong support from the local communities for its exploration and development activities.

