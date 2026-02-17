

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, gas and electric utility DTE Energy Co. (DTE) initiated its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.73 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DTE is trading on the NYSE at $148.61, up $3.75 or 2.59 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News