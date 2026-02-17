Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTC Pink: DGCOF) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its Phase One diamond drilling program at the Cerro Bayo Gold-Silver Project ("Cerro Bayo" or the "Project"), located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Cerro Bayo is located in Argentina's premier gold-silver district, the Deseado Massif, which has produced 600+ million ounces of silver and 20+ million ounces of gold since 1990 and hosts major mines like Newmont's Cerro Negro and Hochschild's San Jose. See the details of Daura's option agreement on Cerro Bayo in the Company's news release dated November 3, 2025 (Cerro Bayo News Release).

"The commencement of drilling at Cerro Bayo is a key milestone for Daura and marks the first systematic drill test of this highly prospective project," said Mark Sumner, CEO of Daura Gold. "With 15 well-defined targets supported by geochemistry and IP geophysics, this Phase One program gives us multiple opportunities for discovery and represents an important step in unlocking this project's potential."

Drill Program Overview

The Phase One drilling program will consist of approximately 22 diamond drill holes totaling 1,500 metres, designed to test 15 priority exploration targets generated from the integration of historical geochemical sampling, gradient array Induced Polarization ("IP") survey and defined by IP Profiling.

In the northern target area, three pole-dipole IP profile lines were completed, resulting in the identification of eight drill targets. Initial drilling will focus on three priority targets, which will be tested with ten diamond drill holes totaling approximately 500 metres.

In the southern target area, seven priority drill targets have been outlined and will be tested with 14 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 1,000 metres. These targets are associated with Apparent Resistivity features that coincide with the surface geochemical responses and are interpreted as structural controls, consistent with the Project's low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver mineralization model.

The objective of the program is to confirm the presence, continuity, and orientation of mineralized structures at depth, while advancing multiple target areas toward potential follow-up drilling.

The Company will provide updates as drilling progresses and analytical results are received and interpreted.

Figure 1: Geological map of the Cerro Bayo Project are with locations of planned first phase of drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/284052_7b6e0ee1b4dc2aa1_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Stuart Mills, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company, as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is exploring in Peru and Argentina.

In Peru, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region, where it owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

In Argentina, Daura have entered into a binding Letter Agreement with Latin Metals Inc., for the right to earn up to an 80 % interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Project. The project is located within the prolific Deseado Massif that hosts more than 30 mines and advanced exploration projects, including Newmont's Cerro Negro Mine, Hochschild/McEwen's San Jose Mine, and Patagonia Gold's Cap Oeste Mine. Cerro Bayo / La Flora are advantageously positioned within this world-class mining region, with strong community support and well-developed logistics.

