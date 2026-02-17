Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin Launches New App to Enhance User Experience

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company"), is excited to announce the launch of its new mobile app, designed to revolutionize the way users interact with Bitcoin kiosks and connect with Athena's services. The app offers a seamless and intuitive platform for users to explore Athena locations, access special promotions, and enjoy a more personalized experience.

With the Athena app, users can:

Locate Nearby Kiosks: Easily find Bitcoin ATMs and get directions with a few taps.

Receive Exclusive Promotions: Access special discounts and offers available only through the app.

Stay Connected: Engage with Athena on social media and stay informed with the latest updates.

Request Support: Conveniently contact customer support directly within the app.

"As we continue to expand our footprint and provide accessible Bitcoin solutions, the Athena app is a step forward in delivering value and convenience to our customers," said Matias Goldenhörn CEO of Athena Bitcoin. "This launch underscores our commitment to innovation and user-focused solutions."

This is the perfect opportunity for both new and existing customers to experience the benefits of the app firsthand.

The Athena app is available for download now on both iOS and Android devices. Visit the App Store or Google Play Store to download and start your Bitcoin journey today.

For more information, visit https://athenabitcoin.com/, contact our support team at here, or call 312-690-4466.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three US states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Rachele Andrejczak Director of Marketing, Athena Bitcoin, Inc.

rachele@athenabitcoin.com

(786) 347-6242

SOURCE: Athena Bitcoin Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/athena-bitcoin-launches-new-app-to-enhance-user-experience-1134876