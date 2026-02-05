Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin to Attend ATMIA US Conference 2026; Shane Miller to Represent the Company Onsite in Arlington, Texas

Athena will meet with industry stakeholders to explore affiliate partnerships, strategic partner opportunities, and deployment and expansion discussions

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT)("Athena" or the "Company") announced today it will attend the ATMIA US Conference 2026, taking place February 10-12, 2026 at the Loews Arlington Hotel in Arlington, Texas. Athena Bitcoin's Shane Miller will be onsite and available for partner meetings throughout the conference.

The ATMIA US Conference brings together experts across financial institutions, independent operators, and technology providers to explore key advancements shaping the ATM landscape, including AI integration, security, and expanded ATM functionality.

While onsite, Shane Miller will be meeting with attendees and prospective partners to discuss:

Affiliate partnerships

Strategic partner opportunities

Deployment and expansion initiatives

"Athena's priority is to help modernize cash access with a secure, compliant, and user-friendly experience," said Shane Miller. "ATMIA is a strong forum to connect with operators and technology partners who are shaping what's next for the ATM ecosystem, especially as AI and security requirements accelerate."

During the event, Athena Bitcoin will connect with ecosystem stakeholders to align on collaboration opportunities, expansion plans, and best practices for delivering secure, scalable access experiences for end users.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are freestanding kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers, and other easily accessible locations in thirty-five U.S. states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay, and the Company provides safe, reliable, and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including market conditions, regulatory developments, and organizational priorities.

Contact:

Rachele Andrejczak

Director of Global Marketing, Athena Bitcoin Global

rachele@athenabitcoin.com

(786) 347-6242

SOURCE: Athena Bitcoin Global

