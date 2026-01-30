Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin to Attend Plan ? Forum El Salvador 2026; Country Manager Fernando Córdova to Represent the Company in San Salvador

Athena to host an onsite Bitcoin kiosk experience at MARTE Museum, highlighting regulated, user-friendly access to Bitcoin across Latin America (LATAM)

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Athena Bitcoin announced today it will attend Plan ? Forum El Salvador, taking place January 30-31, 2026 at the MARTE Museum (Museo de Arte de El Salvador) in San Salvador, El Salvador. Athena Bitcoin's Country Manager for El Salvador, Fernando Córdova, who oversees regional expansion across Latin America (LATAM), will represent the company onsite for partner meetings and media opportunities. Athena Bitcoin will also have an Athena Bitcoin kiosk at the event, providing attendees an opportunity to see how the company supports accessible Bitcoin transactions through a regulated, user-friendly experience, and to engage with Athena's broader strategy to expand reliable Bitcoin access across Latin America (LATAM).

Plan ? Forum El Salvador brings together leaders, technologists, and entrepreneurs to discuss nation-state Bitcoin adoption, monetary economics, financial freedom, and freedom of speech, with two days of programming including keynotes, panels, and workshops.

Fernando Córdova serves as Country Manager of Athena Bitcoin in El Salvador, where he leads market strategy, operations, and growth across Latin America (LATAM), focused on expanding access to Bitcoin through a nationwide network of Bitcoin ATMs supported by regulated and user-friendly financial infrastructure. With over a decade of experience in fintech, digital payments, and commercial strategy, and an MSc in Economics and Finance from the University of Bristol, he is committed to using fintech innovation to promote financial inclusion, accessibility, and transparency for everyday users across the LATAM region.

"Athena's focus is simple: make Bitcoin access reliable, compliant, and easy to use at scale," said Fernando Córdova, Country Manager, Athena Bitcoin El Salvador. "Plan ? Forum is an important space to align with ecosystem partners and continue improving the infrastructure that supports real-world adoption. Having a kiosk onsite makes it easy for attendees to experience what practical access looks like, and it's a great opportunity to connect with partners focused on growth across LATAM."

During the event, Athena Bitcoin will connect with partners and ecosystem stakeholders to discuss collaboration opportunities, deployment and expansion initiatives, and best practices for delivering secure and user-friendly Bitcoin access across Latin America.

Fernando Córdova will be available for interviews during Plan ? Forum El Salvador 2026 to discuss Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador and expansion strategies across LATAM. To schedule time, please contact the media representative below.

