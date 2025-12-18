Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin Marks HODL Day by Encouraging Education, Patience, and Responsible Bitcoin Ownership

The Company advocates long-term perspective as Bitcoin adoption continues to grow

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company"), the third largest global operator of Bitcoin kiosks and digital asset fintech solutions, marks the twelfth anniversary of HODL Day on December 18 by highlighting the importance of education, long-term thinking, and informed decision-making in Bitcoin ownership.

The term "HODL" originated from a 2013 Bitcoin forum post in which user GameKyuubi misspelled the word "hold." The term has become a well-known strategy among cryptocurrency investors, symbolizing a long-term approach to Bitcoin ownership, emphasizing patience during market volatility, and discouraging emotionally-driven panic selling.

"Long-term holding is rooted in education, risk awareness, and confidence in Bitcoin's fundamentals, not short-term price movements," said Matias Goldenhorn, CEO of Athena Bitcoin. "Bitcoin rewards patience and preparation. Our goal is to help people participate safely and responsibly with knowledge and a long-term mindset."

Athena Bitcoin operates one of the largest Bitcoin ATM networks across the Americas and emphasizes user education as a core part of open and responsible access. The Company provides clear guidance at its kiosks and online to help users recognize common scams, help users understand volatility, and make informed choices aligned with their financial goals.

As Bitcoin adoption continues to grow globally, Athena remains committed to a delivering a positive customer experience by providing secure and user-friendly access to Bitcoin and enabling financial empowerment through informed and deliberate participation in a decentralized financial system.

To find the nearest Athena Bitcoin location and learn more about the promotion, customers can visit www.athenabitcoin.com

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-four US states, Puerto Rico, and in three countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Rachele Andrejczak

rachele@athenabitcoin.com

SOURCE: Athena Bitcoin Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/athena-bitcoin-marks-hodl-day-by-encouraging-education-patience-and-r-1118807