Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin Highlights the Power of Decentralization as the World Reflects on Satoshi Nakamoto's Departure

Learn how Satoshi's exit cemented Bitcoin's decentralization, and why user education and safety remain critical

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTCID:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company"), the third largest global operator of Bitcoin kiosks and digital asset fintech solutions, is underscoring one of Bitcoin's most defining features as the community reflects on the period when Satoshi Nakamoto stepped away from public communication: its decentralization.

After publishing the Bitcoin white paper in 2008 and helping launch the network, Satoshi's departure ensured that no single person, entity, or institution would control Bitcoin's future. That design choice, often summed up as there being "no help desk for Bitcoin," is central to why the network remains transparent, resilient, and globally accessible today.

But decentralization also means individuals are responsible for their own security and decisions. Without a central authority to intervene in scams, reverse transactions, or recover funds, education and fraud prevention become essential components of safe participation.

"Bitcoin's strength comes from the fact that it belongs to everyone and no one," said Matias Goldenhorn, CEO of Athena Bitcoin. "Satoshi's departure is what allowed the network to become truly decentralized, and with that independence comes responsibility. Financial freedom is powerful, but it requires knowledge and vigilance. Our role is to help people experience Bitcoin safely in a system intentionally designed without a central operator."

Athena operates one of the largest Bitcoin ATM networks across the Americas and has invested heavily in user protection initiatives such as:

Consumer protection notices and prominent warnings on screens as well and policies against third-party transfers that align with the company's values and state laws advising users never to send bitcoin on the instruction of someone they've met online or an unsolicited caller.

Daily transaction limits and velocity controls to detect unusual patterns that could indicate coercion or theft.

Kiosk site selection in well-managed and brightly lit public locations.

Expanded and detailed consumer education on fraud prevention and tactics used by criminals to trick users on athenabitcoin.com and in our mobile app.

Frequent cybersecurity software updates to address new and emerging security issues.

As Bitcoin adoption grows worldwide, Athena remains committed to making decentralized finance accessible, understandable, and safe for everyday users.

