Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin Celebrates Bitcoin Origins Month by Recognizing the Moment the World's Most Popular Cryptocurrency Went Mobile

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTCID:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company"), the third largest global operator of Bitcoin kiosks and digital asset fintech solutions, commemorated the day the first Bitcoin transaction was sent from a mobile device. This is a key milestone that transformed Bitcoin from a desktop experiment into a global, portable financial network.

Often described as the moment "Bitcoin went portable," this first mobile transaction marked the shift from a currency used only by enthusiasts behind computer screens to one that could live in a user's pocket. This turning point laid the foundation for the evolution of Bitcoin into a consumer-ready financial tool capable of supporting remittances, expanding financial access and freedom, and accelerating adoption across borders.

"December 7, 2010, was more than a technical milestone, it was the moment Bitcoin became real-world money," said Matias Goldenhörn, Chief Executive Officer, Athena Bitcoin. "When Bitcoin moved from the desktop to the mobile device, it became personal, portable, and powerful. After this, anyone with a phone could hold, send, or receive value without needing a bank account or traditional financial infrastructure. That shift expanded who could participate in the Bitcoin economy and unlocked the promise movement of money without borders.

The introduction of mobile Bitcoin transactions set the stage for today's digital wallet economy, enabling billions of people to access financial services without a traditional bank account. What began as an experiment among developers quickly became a gateway for global participation particularly in regions where mobile devices leapfrogged legacy financial infrastructure.

Today, mobile-first Bitcoin transactions are central to everyday use cases including cross-border payments, peer-to-peer transfers, Bitcoin ATMs, and on-the-go custody making access easier, faster, and more inclusive than ever before. From mobile wallets to QR codes and instant payments, the original mobile transaction marked the start of Bitcoin's evolution into a real-world monetary system.

"At Athena Bitcoin, the foundation of our business is delivering an easy and safe customer experience through new innovations and technology built for how the world operates today," added Goldenhörn. "We're focused on expanding access, improving usability, and delivering infrastructure that keeps Bitcoin secure and accessible whether you're sending money across the street or across the world."

Bitcoin Origins Month throughout December 2025 highlights the key moments that shaped Bitcoin into the decentralized global network it is today. December 7 serves as a reminder that Bitcoin's defining feature isn't just technology, it's accessibility. It's money without borders, banks, or barriers. Look out for other announcements throughout December 2025.

To find the nearest Athena Bitcoin location and learn more about the promotion, customers can visit www.athenabitcoin.com

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-four US states, Puerto Rico, and in three countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

