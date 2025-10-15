Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin Wins Juniper Research 2025 Fintech & Payments Gold Award for Digital Currency Innovation

Awards program celebrates pioneering fintech companies that are transforming digital payments, banking, and fraud prevention

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company"), the third largest global operator of Bitcoin kiosks and digital asset fintech solutions, announced that it has won Juniper Research's 2025 Fintech & Payments Gold Award for Digital Currency Innovation. The award is part of Juniper's broader Future Digital Awards that celebrates pioneering fintech companies focused on transforming digital payments, banking, and fraud prevention.

"We are honored to be recognized by Juniper Research as a testament to Athena's mission to enable secure and convenient access to Bitcoin and financial empowerment for everyone," said Matias Goldenhörn, Chief Executive Officer, Athena Bitcoin. "The strength of our teams is grounded in delivering an exceptional customer experience, a commitment to compliance and fraud prevention, and bringing new innovations and technology to market such as the recently launched Athena Bitcoin smartphone app."

Juniper Research recognizes organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry. Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been presented to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience. See Juniper's the press release that announced the 2025 award recipients.

Athena was recognized as a pioneering fintech company dedicated to expanding access to digital currencies and fostering financial inclusion and innovation in the digital asset space. Athena was selected for the award based on a number of key criteria including product innovation, features and benefits, partnerships, certification, compliance, and future business prospects.

Juniper's Gold Award for Digital Currency Innovation comes on the heels of a number of consumer enhancements by Athena, including a new credit and debit card capability that allows customers to securely and conveniently purchase Bitcoin online through the Athena website and the Athena App, as well as a strategic partnership with Cash Depot to integrate Athena's Bitcoin purchase software into Cash Depot's Bank in a Box kiosks.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are freestanding kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers, and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three U.S. states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay, and the Company provides safe, reliable, and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more, visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

