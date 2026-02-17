Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors and its PCAOB auditor, Astra Audit and Advisory LLC, have completed the audit of the Company's fiscal year ended October 31, 2025. The table below indicates our results:

Fiscal Year 2025 ("FY2025") vs Fiscal Year 2024 ("FY2024") Summary

(Fiscal Year Ending Octorber 31)

FY2025 FY2024 Revenue $3,875,793 $6,891,223 Gross Profit $923,174 $2,738,033 Operating Income (Loss) ($3,698,754) ($1,745,155) Net Income (Loss) ($4,030,471) ($1,862,683) Earnings Per Share ($0.36) ($0.17) Total Assets $1,306,616 $3,408,393 Total Liabilities $5,366,754 $4,010,568 Shareholders' Equity ($4,060,138) ($602,175)

FY2025 was a transition year for Helio as the Company navigated adverse market conditions and federal budget uncertainty, while accelerating its strategic shift toward commercial markets and advancing its Space-Based Solar Power initative.

Revenue for FY2025 was $3,875,793, compared to $6,891,223 in FY2024.

The decline was primarily due to reduced activity from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ("NASA"), Helio's largest customer. Funding uncertainty driven by federal policy decisions significantly slowed NASA hardware programs. Work under the Mars Sample Return program began slowing in early 2024 and was later placed on hold, affecting many space industry suppliers. Because NASA and its subcontractors represented approximately 71% of Helio's revenue at the time, the impact was significant. Services work continued through the end of FY2025, however revenue declined primarily due to funding uncertainty and program pauses earlier in the year, with the six-week government shutdown contributing a significant but short-term impact.

In response, Helio accelerated its diversification strategy to reduce exposure to federal budget disruptions by securing new commercial and non-government contracts. Today, more than 75% of Helio's active proposal pipeline and backlog consists of commercial customers. The Company expects Fiscal Year 2026 ("FY2026") revenue to rebound to the $8 million to $10 million range. Helio was also awarded two Phase II SBIR contracts beginning in July 2025, along with a new Phase I award, which helped support revenue during the transition. Management believes the revenue concentration issues experienced in FY2025 were largely non-recurring and that Helio is now better positioned with a more balanced and diversified customer base.

Net loss for FY2025 was $4,030,471, or -$0.36 per share, compared to $1,862,683, or -$0.17 per share, in FY2024.

Lower revenue levels impacted profitability due to fixed operating costs. FY2025 also included non-recurring expenses related to OTC transactions, audits, S-1 filing efforts, uplist preparations, and two unsuccessful public offerings.

Operating loss for FY2025 was $3,698,754, compared to a loss of $1,745,155 in FY2024.

To align expenses with revenue levels, Helio implemented significant cost reductions. The Company reduced its workforce in July 2025 following the unsuccessful June uplist attempt and reduced staff again at fiscal year-end as NASA services contracts concluded. These actions reduced the Company's breakeven revenue level to approximately $6 million. Management expects these structural changes to materially improve operating leverage and align expenses with anticipated revenue levels in FY2026.

Subsequent to fiscal year-end, the Company implemented aggressive corrective capital measures, including management debt conversions and equity raises. Helio intends to continue raising equity capital to strengthen its balance sheet, fund long-term expansion initiatives into Space-Based Solar Power, and improve its shareholders' equity position.

Helio also announced that on February 18, 2026, it will host an audio webcast at 11 am ET to discuss the performance and outlook for the business. If you are interested in participating, please contact Ed Cabrera at emcabrera@helio.space or at 956-225-9639.

The Company's audited financial statements for FY2025, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, will be available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission EDGAR database.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

