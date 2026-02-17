Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today announced a Florida-based investor roadshow scheduled for March 9-10, 2026, followed by its participation in The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference to be held March 11-12, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The March roadshow reflects Helio's continued commitment to disciplined capital markets engagement, transparent shareholder communication, and expanded outreach to institutional and accredited investors. The initiative is part of the Company's broader strategy to strengthen relationships within the investment community while clearly articulating its long-term commercial roadmap for scalable space-based solar power infrastructure.

Members of Helio's executive leadership team will host a series of small-group investor luncheons and dinners across South Florida:

March 9, 2026

Investor Luncheon - West Palm Beach, Florida (approximately 25 investors)

Investor Dinner - Boca Raton, Florida (approximately 20 investors)

March 10, 2026

Investor Luncheon - Miami, Florida (approximately 30 investors)

These meetings are designed to provide qualified investors with direct access to management and a detailed overview of Helio's strategic direction, proprietary technology platform, commercialization pathway, and long-term value creation objectives. Management will also discuss recent operational milestones, capital markets strategy, and the Company's positioning within the broader renewable and space infrastructure sectors.

"These roadshows are about getting in front of serious investors and having real conversations about why space-based solar power will redefine how the world thinks about energy," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "We're excited to sit down face-to-face, share our progress, and show investors how Helio is turning that vision into a real, scalable business."

In addition to its hosted investor meetings, Helio announced that it will participate in The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference, to be held March 11-12, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The NIBA Conference is widely recognized as a long-standing forum connecting emerging growth companies with investment banks, institutional investors, family offices, and active market participants. Helio's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and present the Company's long-term strategy for scalable space-based energy infrastructure, including its systems engineering roadmap and commercialization initiatives. The Company views its participation in NIBA as part of a broader effort to maintain a consistent presence within the professional investor conference circuit and to expand engagement with capital markets participants aligned with Helio's long-term growth strategy.

Helio's Board of Directors has designated investor communications as a strategic priority, underscoring the Company's commitment to transparency, accountability, and alignment with shareholder interests. Through targeted roadshows, conference participation, earnings communications, and direct investor engagement, Helio intends to maintain a disciplined and proactive capital markets presence. Investors and qualified market participants interested in attending the Florida investor meetings or scheduling time with management at the NIBA Conference are encouraged to contact the Company directly for additional information.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

