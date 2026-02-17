Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVRP | ISIN: US36472T1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 2N2A
Stuttgart
17.02.26 | 14:47
4,980 Euro
+0,40 % +0,020
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
USA TODAY CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
USA TODAY CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,10015:11
4,9605,05015:02
PR Newswire
17.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: USA TODAY Co. Rings Opening Bell to Celebrate Rebrand

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 17th

  • Stocks are down Tuesday morning ahead of a shortened trading week after markets were closed yesterday for Presidents Day.
  • Leaders from Payments platform, Bolt, and Digital Identity Company, Socure, are set to join NYSE Live to talk about their latest collaboration that they believe will Supercharge E-commerce identity.
  • USA Today Co. (NYSE: TDAY) is celebrating its rebrand from Gannett with CEO Mike Reed joining NYSE Live to talk about the move and how it could impact the firm.
  • Reckoner Capital Management Co-Founder and CEO John Kim will join Taking Stock this afternoon to share more about the products the firm is offering to investors.

Opening Bell
USA Today Co. (NYSE: TDAY) celebrates its rebrand and ticker change

Closing Bell
Reckoner Capital celebrates the listing of its new ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

BlackRock rang bell to honor Black History Month

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905158/NYSE_Feb_17_Market_Update_Video.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905157/NYSE_BlackRock_Rang_Bell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5801101/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-usa-today-co-rings-opening-bell-to-celebrate-rebrand-302689549.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.