New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: USA TODAY Co. Rings Opening Bell to Celebrate Rebrand

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 17th

Stocks are down Tuesday morning ahead of a shortened trading week after markets were closed yesterday for Presidents Day.

Leaders from Payments platform, Bolt, and Digital Identity Company, Socure, are set to join NYSE Live to talk about their latest collaboration that they believe will Supercharge E-commerce identity.

USA Today Co. (NYSE: TDAY) is celebrating its rebrand from Gannett with CEO Mike Reed joining NYSE Live to talk about the move and how it could impact the firm.

Reckoner Capital Management Co-Founder and CEO John Kim will join Taking Stock this afternoon to share more about the products the firm is offering to investors.

Opening Bell

USA Today Co. (NYSE: TDAY) celebrates its rebrand and ticker change

Closing Bell

Reckoner Capital celebrates the listing of its new ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905158/NYSE_Feb_17_Market_Update_Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905157/NYSE_BlackRock_Rang_Bell.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5801101/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-usa-today-co-rings-opening-bell-to-celebrate-rebrand-302689549.html