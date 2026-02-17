Andersen Consulting strengthens its human capital practice through a Collaboration Agreement with Lansdowne Executive Search, a Dublin-based firm specializing in executive search, interim management and board level appointments.

Founded in 2015, Lansdowne Executive Search is an Irish-owned firm, delivering C-level executive search, fractional executives, and board placement services. As a partner-led, boutique practice, Lansdowne is known for the deep involvement of senior leadership in all client engagements. Lansdowne helps clients navigate complex leadership transitions and growth strategies across a wide range of sectors including financial services, construction, nonprofit, agriculture, higher education, public sector, and TMT.

"Great leadership is contextual and getting it right means understanding far more than just a resume," said Tom Keane, partner at Lansdowne Executive Search. "Collaborating with Andersen Consulting gives us the scale and access to expertise we need to continue to compete at a higher level in the Irish market. We're better positioned to win the opportunities that matter while continuing to deliver the thoughtful, tailored service our clients value most."

"In a talent market that's ever evolving, Lansdowne stands out for what can't be taught discernment earned through decades of experience," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their ability to identify and shape transformative leaders makes them a strong addition as we help clients build resilient, future-ready leadership teams."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, AI transformation, and human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership that provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217358835/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com