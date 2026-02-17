

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $562 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $639 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $510 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $4.12 billion from $4.40 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



