

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corporation (EQT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $677.099 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $418.395 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $564 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 47.0% to $2.388 billion from $1.624 billion last year.



EQT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



