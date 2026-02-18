Aitech and Teledyne e2v Semiconductors are proud to highlight their continued collaboration in advancing space-grade computing. Through their ongoing partnership, Teledyne e2v's high-reliability semiconductors are being integrated into Aitech's SP1, a radiation-tolerant 3U SpaceVPX single-board computer (SBC).

Designed for deployment in LEO, GEO, lunar, and deep space missions, the SP1 is a robust computing platform tailored for spacecraft and payload systems requiring high-performance edge processing, onboard analysis, and mission adaptability. At its core, the SP1 leverages Teledyne e2v's QLS1046-Space system-on-chip (SoC), offering advanced processing in a compact, space-qualified form factor. Its multi-core architecture and high-bandwidth memory enable AI-based algorithms for onboard analysis and autonomous decision-making.

"Radiation-tolerant, high-performance SBCs are foundational for modern space missions, providing the speed and resilience needed to process complex workloads while withstanding the harsh radiation conditions and ensuring long-term operational success," said D. Davis, general manager, Aitech (ADSI). "By combining our high-performance, ruggedized hardware with Teledyne e2v's radiation-tolerant technologies, we are setting a new standard for mission-critical reliability and adaptability for space applications."

The QLS1046-Space SoC, part of Teledyne e2v's Qormino family, features four 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 cores and DDR4 memory with ECC, offering high bandwidth and robust data integrity. Radiation-tested to 100 krad (Si) and immune to latch-up at 67 MeV-cm²/mg, it ensures dependable operation in extreme space environments.

"Teledyne e2v's advanced semiconductors solutions form the foundation for next-generation space systems," said David Hien, General Manager of Teledyne e2v Semiconductors. "By enabling onboard AI and machine learning, our QLS1046-Space SoC helps spacecraft process data autonomously and make smarter decisions in real time. We're proud to collaborate with Aitech and see our technologies integrated into the SP1 platform, enabling smarter, more autonomous spacecraft solutions."

The SP1 is well-suited for applications such as Earth observation, communications, Command and Data Handling (C&DH), robotic vision processing, power distribution, and signal analysis, making it a key enabler for next-generation space systems. It features a high-capacity FPGA, providing exceptional flexibility for customer IP integration and enabling a wide range of interface expansion options across multiple platforms.

ABOUT AITECH

Leveraging four decades of experience providing reliable, rugged embedded systems for use in military, aerospace, and space platforms, Aitech is the world's first independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovator offering customized boards as building blocks for integrated computing and networking subsystems. Offering customization services for rugged and severe environment military, aerospace, and space applications, Aitech delivers mission-optimized and proven system solutions across Sea, Land, Air, and Space domains. Aitech solutions are used by industry leaders like Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic. Aitech is supporting a better tomorrow with highly reliable, cost-effective, and proven rugged embedded solutions designed to meet your mission and platform requirements. For more information, please visit www.aitechsystems.com.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v SEMICONDUCTORS

Teledyne e2v delivers advanced solutions for healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. The company offers high-reliability semiconductors-including data converters, microprocessors, and radiation-tolerant memories-alongside specialized manufacturing and test services. As part of the Teledyne Imaging Group and a Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) company, Teledyne e2v partners with customers to develop innovative, tailored technologies that enhance system performance. E2V Semiconductors E2V Semiconductors

