

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Trend Micro Inc (TMICF) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY34.523 billion, or JPY260.90 per share. This compares with JPY34.358 billion, or JPY257.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to JPY275.984 billion from JPY272.638 billion last year.



Trend Micro Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



