TOKYO, Feb 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd. (MHI-MS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has concluded a joint research agreement with Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway Co., Ltd. for a demonstration experiment of ramp merging support technology for autonomous vehicles.(1)The joint research, initiated in anticipation of expanded the adoption of autonomous vehicles, centers on conducting a demonstration experiment for ramp merging support for autonomous vehicles in the severe traffic conditions typical of Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway, primarily high traffic volume and short merging sections. The project aims to accelerate the development of infrastructure support technologies for the practical implementation of autonomous driving.Metropolitan Expressway Co., Ltd. issued a call for participants in a joint research project. Following a review of the proposals, a contract was concluded with MHI-MS in recognition of its successful delivery of a Merging Support Information System for a section of the Shin-Tomei Expressway.(2) The demonstration experiment is scheduled to be conducted around September to November 2026, near the on-ramp of the Yoyogi entrance (Inbound) of Metropolitan Expressway Route 4 (Shinjuku Line). MHI-MS will coordinate and make preparations in cooperation with automobile manufacturers and other joint research participants.The site for the demonstration experiment is considered challenging from a sensing standpoint, owing to the short merging section, continuous curve, and height difference between the on-ramp and the main expressway. MHI-MS will fully leverage the technology developed for the Shin-Tomei Expressway and the knowledge gained to ensure safe and smooth merging of autonomous vehicles even in such demanding conditions. MHI-MS also believes that it can apply the sensing and communication technologies cultivated through the toll collection and ETC systems that it has delivered in Japan and overseas to autonomous driving support infrastructure.With various services that make extensive use of CASE technologies(3) being expanded to traffic engineering, MHI-MS will contribute to the establishment of safe and convenient next-generation mobility by supporting the infrastructure aspects that convey information from the roadway to the vehicle, beyond the sensors and other functions of the vehicle itself. Further, building on the projects for the Shin-Tomei Expressway and Metropolitan Expressway, MHI-MS will participate in demonstration experiments for merging support technologies, and accelerate implementation of its systems among a broad range of roadway operators.(1) For more information on the joint research agreement, see the following press release from Metropolitan Expressway Co., Ltd. (in Japanese)https://www.shutoko.co.jp/company/press/2025/data/02/18-joint-research(2) For more information on the successful delivery of a system on the Shin-Tomei Expressway, see the following press releasehttps://www.mhi.com/news/250303.html(3) "CASE" is an acronym derived from the words "connected," "autonomous," "shared" and "electric." It refers to the current technological trend in the automotive industry to create next-generation mobility services offering outstanding safety and convenience.https://youtu.be/HCWSm9dr3co