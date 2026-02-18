Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U1) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a USD$200,000 strategic equity investment in Mantis Space, marking Planet's first investment in the rapidly expanding global space sector.

Mantis Space is a space and advanced energy company developing what it describes as the world's first power grid in space - orbital infrastructure designed to deliver power directly to satellites, space habitats, and future lunar operations. The company is expected to officially emerge from stealth in early 2026.

According to Expansion Solutions Magazine, in an article written by Nicole Shakir and published on December 8th, 2025, Mantis Space announced that it selected Albuquerque, New Mexico as the location for its new headquarters and advanced research and manufacturing operations following a competitive national search. The planned expansion is projected to generate more than $480 million in economic impact for the City of Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico over the next decade and create more than 200 high-wage technology jobs, with average salaries exceeding $180,000 annually.

Founded in Kennesaw, Georgia by space industry veterans and backed by venture studio Montauk Capital, Mantis Space is positioning itself at the forefront of orbital energy infrastructure - an emerging segment expected to play a foundational role in the global space economy, which analysts project will exceed $1 trillion by the early 2030s.

Source: World Economic Forum publication titled Space: The $1.8 Trillion Opportunity for Global Economic Growth - developed jointly with McKinsey & Company., https://www.weforum.org/publications/space-the-1-8-trillion-opportunity-for-global-economic-growth/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Orbital power infrastructure is viewed as a key enabler of next-generation capabilities including:

Persistent satellite operations

On-orbit servicing and manufacturing

Space-based data centers

Lunar infrastructure development

Advanced defense and energy applications

Link to web article: https://www.expansionsolutionsmagazine.com/mantis-space-selects-albuquerque-for-headquarters/

"This investment represents Planet's entry into one of the most transformational industries of our time," said Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Planet Ventures. "The commercialization of space is accelerating rapidly, and infrastructure solutions such as orbital energy distribution are foundational to the next phase of growth. We believe Mantis Space is building in a strategically critical segment of the space economy and we are excited to support their development."

According to an official press release from the City of Albuquerque - Economic Development Department, Mantis Space's headquarters expansion is supported by $2.5 million through New Mexico's Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) program and $500,000 from the City of Albuquerque, underscoring strong public-sector confidence in the company's long-term impact.

Source: https://www.cabq.gov/economicdevelopment/news/space-infrastructure-startup-mantis-space-selects-albuquerque-for-headquarters-and-manufacturing-hub

The USD$200,000 investment was completed in exchange for 49,313 shares at $4.0557/share. This equity investment in Mantis Space was part of a broader financing.

Planet views this transaction as aligned with its mandate to deploy capital into emerging, high-growth sectors with asymmetric return potential.

Planet continues to evaluate additional opportunities in the space industry as well as across other innovative industries where technological disruption and structural growth trends can create long-term shareholder value.

About Mantis Space

Mantis Space is a private space technology company focused on developing advanced infrastructure solutions designed to support the next phase of commercial space activity. The company aims to enable more efficient deployment, operation, and scalability of space-based systems as the industry transitions from government-led initiatives to commercially driven expansion. Mantis Space website can be found here: https://mantis.space/

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

