Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Will Deliver a Compelling Main Stage Keynote Presentation on the Importance of Governing AI at Scale

Netcracker Technology announced today that at MWC 2026 in Barcelona it will showcase its global success working with operators to leverage the power of AI to unlock new paths to revenue, create innovative business models, enable autonomous operations and reimagine telecom with agentic AI.

On Tuesday, March 3, during the 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. CET main stage keynote session, Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO of Netcracker and President and CEO of BostonGene, will deliver an important and timely keynote on turning AI into lasting value through strong governance. Drawing on insights from Netcracker and BostonGene, he will discuss how responsibly scaling AI drives positive impact across telecom and life sciences, creating benefits for society at large.

Keynote The Intelligence Dividend: Governing AI at Scale Tuesday, March 3 12:00 p.m. CET MWC Main Stage, Hall 4

Speaker:

Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO of Netcracker and President and CEO of BostonGene

MWC 2026 attendees can view the keynote in person or on screens located throughout the Fira Gran Via.

Netcracker will exhibit in Hall 2, Stand 2G20, where its Innovation Hub will showcase a number of groundbreaking, real-world use cases including how Netcracker's Agentic AI Solution is revolutionizing the communications industry with intelligent agents built for scale, trust and control that result in real business benefits to operators: accelerated time to revenue, resolution of customer issues, isolation and repair of network faults and creation of service designs. The Innovation Hub will also highlight how Netcracker Digital BSS plays a critical role in unlocking exceptional customer experiences and demonstrate the expedited growth and optimization that operators experience with Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation.

For more information about Netcracker's activities during MWC 2026, visit https://www.netcracker.com/mwc26.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218780738/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com