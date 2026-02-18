Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from the remaining two holes of its Fall 2025 drilling program and to announce the initiation of a comprehensive preliminary metallurgical test work program at the Delta-1 Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

4.18 g/t Au over 17.7 metres in hole D1-25-145

in hole D1-25-145 0.91 g/t Au over 16.1 metres in hole D1-25-146

in hole D1-25-146 Initiation of a comprehensive preliminary metallurgical test work program

The drill holes were designed to support early-stage technical evaluation through infill drilling, while also providing new material for the metallurgical test work program. The holes were strategically positioned within the core of the Eureka Gold Deposit to serve this dual purpose (Figure 1). The results confirm the lateral continuity of mineralization between previous drill holes, an important step in increasing confidence in the mineralization as the Company continues to de-risk the Eureka Gold Deposit.

Assay results include 4.18 g/t Au over 17.7 metres, 0.74 g/t Au over 11.7 metres, and 0.89 g/t Au over 13 metres in hole D1-25-145, and 0.91 g/t Au over 16.1 metres and 1.14 g/t Au over 7.3 metres in hole D1-25-146 (Table 1). Both holes were drilled approximately 40 metres from the nearest previously completed hole. Nearby intercepts from prior Delta drilling include 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (D1-22-018) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres (D1-23-060).

Additional material for metallurgical testing was sourced from available coarse assay rejects from previous drill programs. For the complete table of results from the Fall 2025 drill program, please refer to Table 2.

Table 1: Reported assay results at the Delta-1 Gold Project

Target Zone Drill Hole No. Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Incl. Length (m) From (m) To (m) Au Grade (g/t) Core Length (m) (UTM Zone 16) Eureka Infill/ Metallurgy D1-25-145 290211.4942 5385351.937 447.6477 180 -45 150.0 10.40 28.10 4.18 17.70











inc. 26.20 27.20 69.90 1.00













74.30 86.00 0.74 11.70













92.00 105.00 0.89 13.00 D1-25-146 290303.5277 5385331.213 451.3481 180 -45 135.0 68.00 84.10 0.91 16.10











inc. 78.00 79.00 4.34 1.00













114.70 122.00 1.14 7.30

Delta has retained the services of Joe Milbourne, FAusIMM, SME Senior Member, to provide internal technical oversight and guidance for the metallurgical test work program. Mr. Milbourne has over 50 years of experience in metallurgy, mineral processing, and technical project evaluation, with extensive involvement in the advancement of exploration and development-stage mineral projects. He is acting as a technical advisor to the Company and is not considered an independent Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer of Delta (interim), commented:

"The initiation of this comprehensive first phase of metallurgical test work represents an important step in advancing the Delta-1 Project, and particularly the Eureka Gold Deposit beyond the exploration stage. The results are expected to provide critical insight into the physical properties, recovery characteristics and processing options, helping to inform future technical and economic studies while continuing to de-risk the project. We are pleased to be working with Mr. Milbourne, whose extensive experience will provide enhanced guidance and technical oversight for the metallurgical test work program.

The infill drilling also helps us to further define the high-quality, higher-grade potential starter pit area of the Eureka Gold Deposit as we advance the project on multiple fronts, while continuing to expand the potential of Delta-1 with ongoing property-scale exploration."

Figure 1: Map of new 2025 metallurgical/infill drill hole locations

A total of approximately 400 kg of material was collected from the three principal gold-bearing lithologies at the Eureka Gold Deposit to produce representative composite samples.

Delta has selected Base Metallurgical Laboratories, Ltd. to conduct the planned metallurgical test work program, which will include the following components:

Bond Rod Mill Work Index (BRMWI)

Bond Ball Mill Work Index (BBMWI)

Bond Abrasion Index (BAI)

QEMSCAN Particle Mineral Analysis (PMA)

Grind Establishment Testing

Rougher Flotation Testing

Cleaner Flotation Testing

Leach Testing

Five-Stage Diagnostic Leach Testing

Extended Gravity Recoverable Gold (E-GRG) Testing

Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

Chemical analyses reported in this news release were performed by AGAT Laboratories, an independent analytical laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Sample preparation was completed at AGAT's facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. All sampling and analytical procedures were conducted under a comprehensive Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program, including the insertion and monitoring of certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and duplicate samples.

To minimize assay variability associated with the nugget effect from coarse and/or visible gold, the Company implemented the following assaying protocol at Delta-1:

Where visible gold is observed in the sample or where the sample is derived from an interpreted mineralized zone, the assay is performed by metallic screening. In this procedure, the entire sample is crushed, and a 1 kg split is pulverized and screened to 106 µm. Both the coarse and fine fractions are analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Where visible gold is not observed, or where samples are outside of interpreted mineralized zones, an initial assay is performed by 50 g fire assay with ICP-OES finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. If the assay result exceeds 2.0 g/t Au, remaining rejects are pulverized, a 1 kg portion is screened to 106 µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

NQ-size drill core was sawn lengthwise in half using a diamond blade saw. One half of the core was sampled, placed in sealed and labelled plastic bags, and shipped to AGAT Laboratories for preparation and analysis. The remaining half core was returned to core boxes and retained for reference at Delta's secure core storage facilities. QA/QC materials including blanks and certified standards were inserted into the sample stream at the project site. In addition, routine insertion of accredited blank, duplicate, and certified reference samples was conducted during the analytical process by AGAT Laboratories, providing further independent QA/QC monitoring.

Mineralized intervals are calculated using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off grade. Reported intercepts are constrained to intervals where internal dilution does not exceed 5 m of continuous core grading below the cut-off.

Table 2: Fall-2025 assay results at the Delta-1 Gold Project

Target Zone Drill Hole No. Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Incl. Length (m) From (m) To (m) Au Grade (g/t) Core Length (m) (UTM Zone 16) Shabaqua D1-25-128 287738.2 5385623.933 440.1469 180 -45 252.0 NSR





D1-25-129 287736.9 5385496.724 449.0089 180 -45 261.0 240.50 247.00 0.39 6.50 D1-25-130 287739 5385335.39 456.2452 180 -45 238.7 79.50 97.30 0.41 17.80 D1-25-131 287862.4 5385505.991 449.3015 0 -45 102.0 3.50 9.80 0.67 6.30













33.50 35.00 1.17 1.50













59.00 66.50 0.36 7.50













82.20 101.00 0.40 18.80 D1-25-132 287960.4 5385500.086 449.0535 0 -45 105.0 39.00 45.10 0.33 6.10













96.20 103.00 0.53 6.80 D1-25-133 288028.1 5385594.391 440.3793 180 -45 150.0 46.50 57.00 0.21 10.50 D1-25-134 288023.9 5385507.833 445.6189 180 -45 252.0 15.50 26.00 1.37 10.50











inc. 23.00 26.00 4.17 3.00 D1-25-143 288147.7 5385355.827 461.2507 278 -45 99.0 NSR





D1-25-144 287581.1 5385370.227 457.6094 180 -45 249.0 236.00 240.30 2.40 4.30 D1-25-147 288062.2 5385522.08 445.7838 180 -45 81.0 7.50 16.50 0.23 9.00













25.50 34.50 0.30 9.00 D1-25-148 287855.8 5385675.954 440.9112 180 -45 201.0 119.00 146.00 0.29 27.00









* Broad low grade 69.00 201.00 0.16 132.00 D1-25-149 286928.7 5385709.793 409.2799 180 -45 210.0 NSR





D1-25-150 287024.5 5385740.618 408.0964 180 -45 210.0 45.20 57.00 4.25 11.80











inc. 45.20 46.40 2.55 1.20











inc. 49.50 51.00 4.06 1.50











inc. 55.00 56.00 39.30 1.00











inc. 56.00 57.00 1.49 1.00 D1-25-151 287362.1 5385754.002 410.6361 180 -45 177.0 81.70 92.00 0.23 10.30 Eureka South D1-25-135 289334.7 5385198.418 453.8116 180 -45 276.0 21.00 26.00 0.45 5.00













101.50 103.00 1.40 1.50 D1-25-136 288894.4 5385225.728 461.1087 180 -45 231.0 3.00 10.00 1.32 7.00











inc. 7.70 9.20 5.36 1.50 D1-25-137 288890.4 5385078.245 457.6307 180 -45 381.0 264.50 266.00 5.55 1.50 Southwest Till Anomaly D1-25-138 288113.2 5384511.365 459.6469 200 -45 201.0 NSR





Eureka West D1-25-139 288901.8 5385603.262 421.3391 170 -52 231 86.50 94.00 0.62 7.50













98.00 108.20 0.22 10.20













157.00 164.00 0.27 7.00













176.00 180.10 0.40 4.10 D1-25-140 288369.1 5385772.332 422.4023 180 -45 282.0 NSR





D1-25-141 288374.4 5385604.651 436.8608 180 -45 174.0 41.50 58.00 0.27 16.50 D1-25-142 288366.3 5385504.322 442.6626 180 -45 207.0 58.50 70.50 0.32 12.00













108.00 118.20 0.69 10.20













149.00 152.00 3.83 3.00











inc. 149.80 150.80 8.08 1.00 Eureka Infill/ Metallurgy D1-25-145 290211.5 5385351.937 447.6477 180 -45 150.0 10.40 28.10 4.18 17.70











inc. 26.20 27.20 69.90 1.00













74.30 86.00 0.74 11.70













92.00 105.00 0.89 13.00 D1-25-146 290303.5 5385331.213 451.3481 180 -45 135.0 68.00 84.10 0.91 16.10











inc. 78.00 79.00 4.34 1.00













114.70 122.00 1.14 7.30 Wedge D1-25-152 284719.8 5385829.726 433.0359 180 -45 249.0 108.00 115.00 0.23 7.00









* Broad low grade 96.1 135.50 0.15 39.40 D1-25-153 285169.4 5385861.747 395.6588 180 -45 246.0 56.20 66.50 1.11 10.30











inc. 62.00 66.50 2.03 4.50

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 Project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends 2.5 km in strike length, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. Mineralization has been observed up to 600 metres vertical depth and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 square kilometres containing multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation on strike with, and to the south of, the Eureka Gold Zone, many of which remain under-explored.

The property also hosts several high-priority targets which expand the gold potential beyond the Eureka Gold Deposit with exploration continuing to demonstrate strong district-scale upside across multiple targets.

Shabaqua Target drilling confirmed higher-grade mineralization in sulphide-rich iron formation and chert, returning 4.25 g/t Au over 11.8 m, 2.4 g/t Au over 4.3 m, and 1.37 g/t Au over 10.5 m, along with broad bulk-tonnage-style mineralization of 0.16 g/t Au over 132 m.

I-Zone Target, located 18 km southwest of the Eureka Gold Deposit, hosts strong historical (non-NI 43-101-compliant) high-grade intercepts, including 4.32 g/t Au over 41 m, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 m, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 m (Landore Resources, 1995-1997), plus a mini-bulk sample grading 9.9 g/t Au (Mengold Resources, 2008).

Wedge Area, located 4 km west of the Eureka Gold Deposit, hosts three distinct targets. Recent drilling expanded the Wedge Zone by nearly 400 m along strike and confirmed continued mineralization, with gold values of up to 0.73 g/t Au. A new mineralization style at the Nova Target returned 1.11 g/t Au over 10.3 m, associated with a 500 m VTEM anomaly. Meanwhile, the Kaspar Target , situated more than 900 m from the currently defined Wedge Zone, yielded high-grade surface samples of 8.72 g/t Au, 4.01 g/t Au, and 1.75 g/t Au.

