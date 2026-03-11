Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to present its 2026 exploration strategy and corporate update following a successful week at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention in Toronto. The Company completed a series of multi-day technical and strategic planning sessions ahead of PDAC and focused on advancing and refining its 2026 exploration and development strategy for the Delta-1 Gold Project, located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

The Delta-1 Gold Project, with its flagship Eureka Gold Deposit, is situated in a rapidly emerging gold camp where more than 10 million ounces of gold have already been defined in nearby deposits, highlighting the district's significant endowment and exploration potential (Figure 1). Importantly, this figure does not include the additional potential already identified at Delta's Eureka Gold Deposit, further underscoring the district's significant upside. Majors are actively investing in the area, highlighted by a recent $115.9 million financing for Gold X2's Moss Lake Gold Deposit, of which $72,738,301 was a strategic investment from AngloGold Ashanti. Meanwhile, Agnico Eagle continues to advance the evaluation of its Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Figure 1: Location of the Delta-1 Gold Project relative to other significant gold assets in the region.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/288070_db59b13824981bc9_001full.jpg

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"During the convention, the Company held numerous constructive discussions with potential strategic partners, technical collaborators, and capital markets participants. The consistent feedback we received highlighted strong market interest in high-quality, district-scale exploration opportunities located in stable mining jurisdictions, and Delta Resources is well positioned, given the advanced stage of its projects to benefit from a significant market re-rating.

"Following the optioning of the Delta-2 property earlier this year for $8.25 million from Troilus Mining, the Company is now fully focused on advancing the Delta-1 Project and has developed a refined and exciting exploration strategy for 2026. The plan emphasizes disciplined capital allocation and extensive fieldwork in the I-Zone / Crayfish Creek Fault sector, aimed at defining targets that demonstrate the strongest geological potential for drilling later in the season. We also anticipate further in-fill and step-out drilling around the Eureka Gold Discovery and at Shabaqua with the goal of delivering a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate later in the year.

"With its large and highly prospective 297 km² land position and the continued advancement of exploration targets at the Delta-1 Project, the Company is well positioned to unlock substantial value as work progresses through 2026 in what has become one of the fastest advancing mining camps in all of Canada."

Technical and Strategic Planning Sessions

Ahead of PDAC, Delta's management and technical teams held multi-day strategic meetings to review recent exploration results and refine the Company's priorities for the coming months. The technical review included a detailed evaluation of drilling results, structural interpretations, and geophysical datasets, with the objective of prioritizing targets with meaningful discovery potential while continuing to expand the Eureka Gold Deposit footprint. The process also included planning for follow-up drilling, field programs, and data acquisition initiatives designed to systematically advance high-priority targets across the project.

Advancing the 2026 Exploration Plan

The 2026 exploration program is expected to include a combination of targeted exploration diamond drilling, infill drilling at Eureka and Shabaqua, and follow-up work on priority zones, together with additional geological, geochemical, and geophysical programs designed to improve targeting efficiency and advance the Company's understanding of key mineralized systems across its large land package.

An extensive exploration program aimed at demonstrating the potential of the entire I-Zone / Crayfish Creek Fault sector, which runs east-west through the centre of the property, where Delta has recently identified significant till anomalies, is planned to begin as soon as weather permits. The goal of the program is to expand and further characterize the mineralized zones ahead of future near-term drilling. The program will include systematic trenching, mapping, and sampling of several known occurrences where high-grade gold has already been identified, along with systematic prospecting across the broader area and along strike.

The Company's geologists have identified several additional prospective targets in the I-Zone / Crayfish Creek Fault sector through detailed compilation and modelling of historic data, review of existing geophysical surveys, and interpretation of geochemical surveys recently carried out by Delta. These targets will all be systematically visited and sampled ahead of anticipated drilling.

The I-Zone sector, located approximately 18 km southwest of the Eureka Gold Deposit, represents a highly prospective target area which hosts multiple high-grade gold occurrences. Historical drilling in the area returned several strong high-grade intercepts, including 4.32 g/t Au over 41 m, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 m, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 m, reported by Landore Resources between 1995 and 1997. In addition, a mini-bulk sample completed by Mengold Resources in 2008 at the I-Zone trench returned an average grade of 9.9 g/t Au, further highlighting the presence of significant gold mineralization within the zone. These results are historical in nature and are not NI 43-101 compliant, but they underscore the strong exploration potential of the sector.

Figure 2: I-Zone Sector Gold Occurrences

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/288070_db59b13824981bc9_002full.jpg

Project Development

The Company continues to take important steps toward advancing the Project while progressively de-risking key technical and environmental aspects. Current initiatives focus on several long-lead workstreams, including ongoing surface water monitoring and hydrology studies to strengthen environmental baseline understanding, as well as comprehensive metallurgical testing aimed at refining processing parameters and project design inputs. In parallel, the Company is continuing to advance its social engagement efforts, maintaining constructive dialogue with local communities and stakeholders to support transparent communication and responsible project development. These activities represent important progress in supporting future technical studies and overall project advancement.

Successful PDAC Participation

Management and technical representatives of Delta attended the PDAC Convention where the Company conducted a series of productive meetings with existing shareholders, prospective institutional investors, strategic partners, and industry participants. Interest in the Company's Delta-1 Gold Project remains strong, and the conference provided an important platform to strengthen relationships with current stakeholders while introducing Delta's exploration and project development strategy to new audiences.

Marketing and Investor Relations

In the coming months, Delta will actively seek to increase visibility for its Delta-1 Gold Project and the Eureka Gold Discovery within the investment community and the broader mining sector as the Project continues to advance. The Company plans to strengthen its outreach through targeted communications, ongoing engagement with investors and analysts, and participation in key industry events. Delta will be participating in the upcoming Swiss Mining Institute (SMI) Conference, to be held March 18-19, 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland, followed by the NWOPA Exploration Showcase, taking place April 8-9, 2026 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. These events provide valuable platforms to present the Company's progress, engage with investors and industry participants, and further increase awareness of Delta's strategy and project advancements.

Delta has retained the services of Spark Newswire. Spark Newswire will provide market awareness and distribution through external and internal email newsletter networks and promotion through social media channels. Spark Newswire will also provide digital content and media through the creation and distribution of investment thesis video content, assistance with press release drafting and distribution, and distribution through Spark Newswire's media and influencer network. Spark Newswire will be retained for a period of 3 months and will receive $25,000 USD. The contract can be renewed through a further agreement by both parties. In addition, Spark Newswire will also receive 250,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.25 per share.

The retention of the IR Consultant on the terms set out in the Investor Relations Agreement is subject to regulatory approval by TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 Project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 km west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. Mineralization has been observed up to 600 metres vertical depth and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 km2 containing multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation on strike with, and to the south of, the Eureka Gold Zone.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

