Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to report the preliminary interpretation from the 2024-25 till survey conducted by IOS Géosciences in the I-Zone sector, located approximately 18 kilometres southwest of the Eureka Gold Deposit and about 60 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The till survey, completed in the fall of 2025 (see September 17, 2025 news release), has identified at least three significant gold anomalies and one nickel anomaly, further reinforcing the potential for expansion and new discoveries in the area. Delta is also pleased to report assay results from its most recent regional exploration drill program at the Delta-1 Gold Project.

Highlights Include:

A sample containing 629 total gold grains (normalized to 10 kg fraction) and an anomalous fine-fraction value of 86.8 ppb Au collected west of the I-Zone, which may reflect an extension of the known I-Zone showing or indicate a previously undiscovered gold occurrence.

A sample containing 488 normalized gold grains collected from an area with no known historical gold occurrences, approximately 3 km northeast of I-Zone, hosted within a distinct geological package.

A sample containing 152 normalized gold grains, likely derived from the New Road Zone, a known gold occurrence identified by Delta as a high-priority, yet-to-be-drilled exploration target.

A large anomalous nickel trend pointing to an area northeast of the I-Zone prospect.

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"With the 2024-25 till data and its interpretation now completed, Delta continues to demonstrate district-scale discovery potential beyond the Eureka Gold Deposit. This is most evident in the I-Zone sector, where historic work indicates high-grade gold mineralization in a style distinct from Eureka. In the coming months, we will advance an aggressive follow-up exploration program in the I-Zone area while continuing to accelerate development of the Eureka deposit and nearby priority targets."

2024-2025 Till Survey

In the fall of 2024, Delta initiated a large-scale regional till survey in the western portion of the Delta-1 property, which hosts the I-Zone and associated gold showings. The survey was originally scheduled to resume in the spring of 2025 but was ultimately completed later in the fall. Results from recent till sampling and geochemical interpretation within the I-Zone sector have identified multiple highly anomalous gold and nickel responses, supporting the presence of both known and previously unrecognized mineralized sources in the area.

A highly anomalous till sample collected near the I-Zone returned 629 normalized gold grains, along with an anomalous fine-fraction gold value of 86.8 ppb Au. Based on ice-flow indicators and Quaternary interpretation, this anomaly is considered unlikely to have been sourced directly from the existing I-Zone trench. The sample may represent either an extension of the known I-Zone gold showing or a previously undiscovered gold occurrence proximal to the I-Zone.

A second anomalous sample returned 488 normalized gold grains and was collected from an area with no known historical gold occurrences. This sample is hosted within a distinct geological package separate from the I-Zone, suggesting the presence of an additional, previously unrecognized gold-bearing system within the broader project area.

A third anomalous sample returned 152 normalized gold grains and is interpreted to be derived from the New Road Zone, a known gold occurrence previously identified by Delta Resources as a high-priority exploration target that has not yet been drill tested.

In addition to the gold anomalies, compilation of geochemical data has identified a large anomalous nickel trend extending to the northeast of the I-Zone prospect, highlighting an additional exploration vector and supporting the multi-commodity potential of the area.

Collectively, these results reinforce the prospectivity of the I-Zone sector and support continued follow-up exploration and target refinement aimed at advancing near-term drill targets.

The combined 2024-2025 surveys in the I-Zone sector consisted of 209 sample sites and covered an area of approximately 70 km².

The I-Zone sector is located 18 kilometres southwest of the Eureka Gold Deposit and hosts several high-grade gold showings, including historical (non-NI 43-101 compliant) drill intercepts of 4.32 g/t Au over 41.0 metres, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 metres, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 metres (Landore Resources, 1995-1997), as well as a 1,000-kg mini-bulk sample (Mengold Resources, 2008) that returned an average grade of 9.9 g/t Au.





Figure 1: Map of 2024-2025 Normalized gold grain counts (till, 10 kg)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/285635_deltafig1.jpg

Drill Results

The 1,386-metre follow-up drill program, consisting of six (6) holes, was designed to further evaluate the gold-bearing system identified by the Company's previously reported intercept of 1.11 g/t Au over 10.3 metres at the Nova Target (see February 4, 2026 news release), to test the extent of associated geophysical anomalies, and to further assess the Wedge Zone and Kaspar Target areas (Figure 2).

Multiple samples returned anomalous gold mineralization including: values up to 0.62 g/t Au in D1-26-154 and D1-26-157, further extending Wedge Zone mineralization to the east; values up to 0.5 g/t Au within an 8 m-wide sulphide-bearing iron formation in D1-26-158; anomalous samples in D1-26-156, located 220 m east and along the predicted strike of the Nova Target and anomalous samples from initial drill-testing of the historic Kaspar Zone. Anomalous gold within favorable host rocks confirms a large, active hydrothermal system at Wedge and informs future drill targeting (Table 1).

"This phase of drilling demonstrated the presence of anomalous gold within favorable host rocks confirming our geological model and providing critical data to refine targets and improve future drill effectiveness. Encouraging indicators of scale and continuity support clear pathways for continued value creation as exploration advances," commented Dan Boudreau, VP Exploration of Delta.





Figure 2: Drill hole location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/285635_17225e9b94c268c7_002full.jpg

Target Zone Drill Hole No. Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Incl. Length

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Au Grade (g/t) Core Length

(m) (UTM Zone 16) Wedge & Nova D1-26-154 285071 5385877 396 180 -45.0 255.0 nsr Nova D1-26-155 285254 5385874 405 180 -45.0 252.0 nsr D1-26-156 285370 5385810 406 180 -45.0 252.0 nsr Wedge D1-26-157 284888 5385836 404 180 -45.0 126.0 108.4 ##### 0.45 2.10 VTEM anomaly D1-26-158 284410 5385828 411 180 -45.0 201.0 88.5 90.50 0.37 2.00 Kaspar D1-26-159 283816 5386000 431 190 -45.0 300.0 nsr

Table 1: Winter 2026 assay results at the Delta-1 Gold Project

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All till samples were collected by IOS Géosciences. Samples were collected from subsurface till using a combination of hydraulic excavator and hand-shovel methods, depending on overburden conditions. Excavation was employed where necessary to access till beneath historical glacial lake sediments. All samples were logged in the field, collected following procedures consistent with previous surveys on the property, and spatially referenced using UTM NAD83 coordinates. Field operations were supervised by IOS Géosciences to ensure sample integrity and procedural consistency.

Fine-fraction (<63 µm) till samples were analyzed using aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-MS multi-element analysis at Actlabs, an accredited commercial laboratory. A comprehensive QA/QC program was implemented by both IOS Géosciences and Actlabs, including the systematic insertion of certified reference materials, analytical blanks, and laboratory duplicates. Certified reference materials specifically developed for till material were used to monitor analytical accuracy and precision, while blanks were inserted to detect potential contamination or sample mix-ups. All analytical quality control results are documented in the technical report and associated laboratory certificates.

Gold grain counts were obtained using the ARTPhot automated optical detection technology, which combines high-resolution digital microscopy with automated image recognition and expert validation to identify and count gold grains recovered from till samples.

Chemical analyses reported for drill samples in this news release were performed by AGAT Laboratories, an independent analytical laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Sample preparation was completed at AGAT's facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. All sampling and analytical procedures were conducted under a comprehensive Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program, including the insertion and monitoring of certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and duplicate samples.

To minimize assay variability associated with the nugget effect from coarse and/or visible gold, the Company implemented the following assaying protocol at Delta-1:

Where visible gold is observed in the sample or where the sample is derived from an interpreted mineralized zone, the assay is performed by metallic screening. In this procedure, the entire sample is crushed, and a 1 kg split is pulverized and screened to 106 µm. Both the coarse and fine-fractions are analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Where visible gold is not observed, or where samples are outside of interpreted mineralized zones, an initial assay is performed by 50 g fire assay with ICP-OES finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. If the assay result exceeds 2.0 g/t Au, remaining rejects are pulverized, a 1 kg portion is screened to 106 µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

NQ-size drill core was sawn lengthwise in half using a diamond blade saw. One half of the core was sampled, placed in sealed and labelled plastic bags, and shipped to AGAT Laboratories for

preparation and analysis. The remaining half core was returned to core boxes and retained for reference at Delta's secure core storage facilities. QA/QC materials including blanks and certified standards were inserted into the sample stream at the project site. In addition, routine insertion of accredited blank, duplicate, and certified reference samples was conducted during the analytical process by AGAT Laboratories, providing further independent QA/QC monitoring.

Mineralized intervals are calculated using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off grade. Reported intercepts are constrained to intervals where internal dilution does not exceed 5 m of continuous core grading below the cut-off.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Eureka Gold Deposit extends 2.5 km in strike length, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. Mineralization has been observed up to 600 metres vertical depth and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 square kilometres containing multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation on strike with, and to the south of, the Eureka Gold Zone, many of which remain under-explored.

