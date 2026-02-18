EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: EyePoint Appoints Michael Campbell as Chief Commercial Officer

- Seasoned commercial executive with over 30 years of leadership in retinal disease across biotech and large pharma -

- Brings established track record of successful product launches and oversight of prominent ophthalmology franchises, including Lucentis and Xiidra-

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that Michael Campbell has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Campbell, an experienced commercial leader with a proven track record of successful product launches and oversight of prominent ophthalmology franchises, will assume responsibility for EyePoint's commercial strategy and launch readiness for DURAVYU (vorolanib intravitreal insert), currently in Phase 3 development for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Mr. Campbell will report directly to Dr. Jay S. Duker, President and CEO, and will serve on the executive leadership team.

"Mike is an accomplished commercial leader, and we are thrilled to welcome him to EyePoint at a truly transformational time for the Company," said Jay S. Duker, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint. "Mike brings a proven track record of successfully launching innovative ophthalmology products that revolutionized the retinal disease landscape, including the groundbreaking launch of Lucentis, which set the standard in retinal care. With topline data from our Phase 3 pivotal program in wet AMD expected beginning in mid-2026, his deep commercial expertise will be instrumental as we position DURAVYU for a successful U.S. launch as potentially the first sustained release TKI to market. Mike's leadership and commercial expertise further strengthen our ability to execute, scale, and deliver new treatment options for patients."

"I am excited to join EyePoint at a critical time and to be part of a Company that strongly aligns with my passion for bringing therapeutic innovation to patients," said Mr. Campbell. "I am impressed with EyePoint's de-risked, patient-centric approach to advancing its Phase 3 programs, including thoughtful trial designs that reflect real-world clinical practice and have the potential to support a compelling product label. With robust clinical data in both wet AMD and DME, a multi-mechanism of action, and as the only TKI in development for DME, DURAVYU offers significant commercial potential and the opportunity to emerge as the next gold standard in retinal disease treatment. I look forward to leveraging learnings from multiple launches in the retina market driven by innovation, precise execution, and patient focus to help position EyePoint for long-term success."

Mr. Campbell brings to EyePoint over 30 years of commercial leadership experience, where he scaled global commercial organizations and pioneered patient-focused strategies for commercializing innovative ophthalmologic products.

Prior to joining EyePoint, Mr. Campbell was the Chief Commercial Officer at Opthea, where he built the commercial organization and led pre-launch readiness for a potential new product for the treatment of wet AMD. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial at Viatris Eye Care, where he led the commercial launch of Tyrvaya, the first nasal spray approved in dry eye disease. Mr. Campbell also contributed to the commercial planning of Beovu in wet AMD as Vice President of Biologic Commercialization in retina at Novartis and was the Vice President of the U.S. Ophthalmology Business Unit at Shire, where he led the sales, marketing and operations of Xiidra for dry eye disease and managed the transition of the franchise following the $3.4 billion sale to Novartis.

Mr. Campbell also held commercial leadership roles at Genentech, where he was a key leader in the commercial launch of Lucentis, the first anti-VEGF treatment approved for wet AMD. In these roles, Mr. Campbell not only designed the commercial structure, incentive model, reimbursement strategy and field execution plan for one of the most successful launches in Genentech's history, but also played a critical role in managing Lucentis's lifecycle, including its expansion into DME and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Mr. Campbell also held various sales and commercial roles at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca / Medimmune. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University and is an Executive Education graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business.

Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with the hiring of Mr. Campbell, the Compensation Committee of EyePoint's Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 175,000 shares of common stock as an inducement award material to Mr. Campbell entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of EyePoint's common stock on February 17, 2026, and will vest as follows: 25% on the first anniversary and monthly through the fourth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to the terms of grant.

About EyePoint

EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, DURAVYU, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for serious retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in next-generation bioerodible Durasert E technology. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data across multiple clinical trials and indications, DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet age-related macular degeneration with expected topline data beginning in mid-2026. First patient dosing in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in diabetic macular edema is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The Company is committed to partnering with the retina community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Forward Looking Statements

EYEPOINT SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION ACT OF 1995: To the extent any statements made in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding our clinical development and regulatory plans; our belief that DURAVYU is well-positioned to be the first-to-market among all investigational sustained release treatments for wet AMD; our belief that DURAVYU is the only TKI in development for DME; our belief that DURAVYU is uniquely positioned to potentially address both VEGF-mediated vascular leakage and IL-6 mediated inflammatory drivers of DME as a sustained delivery therapy; our belief that DURAVYU's potential real-world application in multiple retinal disease indications and established trial designs position DURAVYU for clinical and commercial success; our expectations regarding timing for commencement of DME clinical trial enrollment and the timing of the availability and release of wet AMD clinical data; our expected cash runway; our belief that DURAVYU has the potential to maintain a majority of patients with active disease with no supplemental anti-VEGF therapy for six months or longer; and our expectations regarding the timing and clinical development of our other product candidates, including EYP-2301; and other statements regarding the Company's future plans, objectives, strategies and beliefs, as identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," or other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Uncertainties and risks may cause EyePoint's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by EyePoint's forward-looking statements. For EyePoint, these risks and uncertainties include the timing, progress and results of the Company's clinical development activities, including DURAVYU; uncertainties and delays relating to communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the ability to obtain regulatory approval from FDA for the commercialization of DURAVYU; unanticipated costs and expenses; the Company's cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the risk that results of clinical trials may not be predictive of future results, and interim and preliminary data are subject to further analysis and may change as more data becomes available; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical trials; uncertainties related to the regulatory authorization or approval process, and available development and regulatory pathways for approval of the Company's product candidates; changes in the regulatory environment; disruptions at the FDA, including due to a reduction in the FDA's workforce and/or inadequate funding for the FDA; changes in U.S. and international trade policies; changes in expected or existing competition; the success of current and future license agreements; our dependence on contract research organizations, and other outside vendors and service providers; product liability; the impact of general business and economic conditions; protection of our intellectual property and avoiding intellectual property infringement; retention of key personnel; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our product candidates; the availability of and the need for additional financing; our ability to obtain additional funding to support our clinical development programs; uncertainties regarding the timing and results of the August 2022 subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts; uncertainties regarding the FDA warning letter pertaining to the Company's Watertown, MA manufacturing facility; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We cannot guarantee that the results and other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statement will be realized. A variety of factors, including these risks, could cause our actual results and other expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed, anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected in the forward-looking statements. You should bear this in mind as you consider any forward-looking statements. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in our future reports to be filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. EyePoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

