

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $830.82 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $391.31 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 30.4% to $3.160 billion from $2.423 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $830.82 Mln. vs. $391.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $3.160 Bln vs. $2.423 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.73 To $ 3.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.4 B To $ 3.6 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News