Greene Concepts Inc.: Be Water Now Available on OneLavi.com

American Spring Water Naturally Filtered Through Ancient Blue Ridge Mountains Bedrock Expands Online Availability as National Distribution Grows

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), today announced that Be Water, its American spring water brand sourced in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, is now available for purchase on OneLavi.com, further expanding consumer access as the brand's national retail footprint continues to grow.

Be Water is currently available through select national retailers including Walmart.com, select Walmart locations, and Camping World, and the addition of OneLavi represents another step in making the brand accessible across multiple purchasing channels while maintaining its focus on source stewardship and transparency.

Unlike much of the bottled water category - where water is heavily processed after collection - Be Water begins with geology. The water originates from spring and artesian wells drawing from a naturally replenished aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and is bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina.

"Expanding availability is important, but protecting the source always comes first," said Lenny Greene, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts Inc. "Our goal is to grow responsibly while maintaining the natural balance that defines the water itself."

Natural Filtration Through Ancient Bedrock

Rainfall in the surrounding mountain watershed infiltrates soil and regolith before entering a network of fractures within crystalline bedrock formed more than one billion years ago during the Grenville geologic era. As water slowly travels through these narrow fractures - often moving only feet per year - rock surfaces physically trap particles while natural ion exchange stabilizes pH and introduces naturally occurring minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and silica.

The antiquity and stability of the bedrock limit dissolution of unwanted elements and produce a consistent, low-dissolved-solids mineral profile. Long underground residence time allows natural purification processes to occur before the water ever reaches the well, meaning treatment focuses on preservation rather than reconstruction.

What Defines Be Water

American spring water sourced from spring and artesian well systems

Naturally filtered through ancient Blue Ridge bedrock formed over one billion years ago

Naturally occurring minerals - calcium, magnesium, and silica - with nothing added back

Responsible aquifer stewardship, withdrawing only replenishable volumes

Made in the USA and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina

Premium BPA-free packaging with a durable, intentional feel

Accessible pricing designed for everyday hydration

The addition of OneLavi complements existing retail availability while supporting a broader distribution strategy designed to balance accessibility with sustainable source management.

Where to Purchase

Be Water is available through select national retailers including select Walmart locations, Walmart.com, Camping World, and now OneLavi.com, with additional retail and e-commerce expansion underway.

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly 500 million years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina, by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes - including calcium, magnesium, and silica - that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away. Nature - not machines - defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 22-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and the water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Be Water 6-Pack Cases (Black Box)

