Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-controlled aerospace and defence platform delivering dual-use uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2025 top 50 performers on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), based on an outstanding 279% share price appreciation and 441% market capitalization growth in 2025. The Company was ranked in the top 3 technology companies in the category and 16th overall.

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on TSXV based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading value. The TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 of the over 1,600 TSXV issuers.

Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace, commented:

"This recognition reflects the discipline and focus our team has brought to execution. Over the past year, we strengthened our balance sheet, integrated operations, and sharpened our commercial strategy across defence, public safety, and critical infrastructure markets.

The momentum we are seeing is not cyclical, it is structural. Demand for sovereign, secure uncrewed capabilities continue to accelerate, and we are investing accordingly in manufacturing readiness, operational scale, and long-term partnerships. Our priority remains converting this momentum into durable revenue, margin expansion, and sustained shareholder value."

Andrew Creech, President, TSX Venture Exchange commented, "The 2026 TSX Venture 50 reflects a clear inflection point for early-stage finance, with a return of liquidity and capital that reinforces Canada's position as a world-leading centre for resource discovery, strategic innovation, and scale. This year's ranking underscores the vital role TSXV plays in channeling capital to the mining sector and serving as the primary growth pipeline for the next generation of global mineral supply.

More details on the TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting Volatus Aerospace Inc. can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated dual-use aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus' mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://volatusaerospace.com

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284322

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange