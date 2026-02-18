Wirex Launches Visa Direct Stablecoin Push-to-Card for BaaS Clients--Reaching 3B+ Cards

Stablecoin-funded payouts to eligible cards worldwide, embedded via Wirex BaaS APIs and built for global scale.

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a full-stack crypto card issuer and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, announced Stablecoin Push-to-Card, powered by Visa Direct.

Wirex is taking stablecoin utility to the last mile - where payout experiences are won or lost. Via Wirex BaaS APIs, partners can embed Stablecoin Push-to-Card and deliver stablecoin-funded payouts directly to recipients' eligible cards worldwide, turning on a familiar "paid to card" experience inside their products.

For platforms, this shifts the heavy lifting away from assembling and maintaining local payout infrastructure across markets. Instead of building a patchwork of rails, integrations, and exception handling country by country, partners can use Wirex BaaS to support a card-first payout endpoint that scales internationally while keeping operational complexity behind the scenes.

"Stablecoins are great at moving value globally, but the last mile is still where payout experiences break down - on usability, coverage, and operational complexity," said Pavel Matveev, Co-founder of Wirex. "Stablecoin Push-to-Card powered by Visa Direct closes that gap by turning stablecoin-funded balances into card payouts. Delivered through Wirex BaaS, it gives partners an embedded capability they can integrate via API to support real-time disbursements to eligible cards worldwide, with the consistency and control required for production-grade payout flows."

Key Benefits

Stablecoin-to-card payouts: deliver stablecoin-funded disbursements to recipients' eligible cards

deliver stablecoin-funded disbursements to recipients' eligible cards Embedded via Wirex BaaS APIs: integrate push-to-card into partner products without rebuilding payout rails by country

integrate push-to-card into partner products without rebuilding payout rails by country Global scale: coverage extending to 3B+ cards across 200+ countries and territories

coverage extending to across Fast delivery: funds available in under 30 seconds in many cases

funds available in in many cases Always-on operations: 24/7/365 , including weekends and holidays

, including weekends and holidays Simplified recipient experience: initiate payouts using card details rather than IBAN/SWIFT/routing information

initiate payouts using card details rather than IBAN/SWIFT/routing information Competitive FX rates: transparent pricing with minimal FX margins compared with traditional wire transfers

Built for everyday business payouts

The feature is particularly relevant for businesses with distributed teams and international vendor networks, where payout timing can directly impact retention, supplier relationships, and customer trust.

It also extends the payout toolkit available through Wirex's Banking-as-a-Service offering, giving partners a straightforward way to embed modern disbursements without rebuilding infrastructure country by country.

The feature supports common payout scenarios, including:

Contractor payments - pay freelancers and remote teams worldwide instantly

- pay freelancers and remote teams worldwide instantly Employee reimbursements - deliver expense reimbursements without delays

- deliver expense reimbursements without delays Supplier settlements - accelerate vendor payments and improve cash flow

How it works

Partners can enable Stablecoin Push-to-Card through Wirex's BaaS in three simple steps:

Enter the recipient's card number (16 digits) Select the amount and currency Funds arrive instantly - money is available on the recipient's card within seconds

Stablecoin Push-to-Card powered by Visa Direct is now available via Wirex BaaS, enabling partners to embed card-based disbursements into their products.

For details on availability and how to get started, visit the Wirex Business and Wirex BaaS websites.

Notes to editors:

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere - instantly and effortlessly.

