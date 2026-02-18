Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220
Xetra
18.02.26 | 17:03
27,830 Euro
+0,72 % +0,200
PR Newswire
18.02.2026 15:36 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Exchange Rate for Quarterly Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18

Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Exchange Rate for Quarterly Dividend

Dividend at an initial rate of $0.15 (U.S.) per share payable on February 27, 2026

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2026 -- On December 19, 2025, Carnival Corporation & plc(NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 (U.S.) per share. The dividend is payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock or Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in sterling unless shareholders elected to receive the dividend in U.S. dollars by February 13, 2026.

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by Bloomberg (BFIX) at 12 noon London time on February 17, 2026 (US$1 = 73.72457 pence). Accordingly, the $0.15 (U.S.) per share dividend payable in sterling on February 27, 2026, will be 11.05869 pence per share.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.comand www.seabourn.com.

CONTACT: Carnival Corporation Investor Relations Contact, Beth Roberts, Carnival Corporation, ir@carnival.com; Carnival Corporation Media Contacts, Jody Venturoni, Carnival Corporation, jventuroni@carnival.com, Janna Rowell, Carnival Corporation, jrowell@carnival.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
