

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR144.7 million, or EUR1.41 per share. This compares with EUR144.6 million, or EUR1.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Euronext N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR179.6 million or EUR1.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to EUR456.4 million from EUR415.8 million last year.



Euronext N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



