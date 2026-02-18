

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CARVANA CO. (CVNA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $857 million, or $4.22 per share. This compares with $79 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 58.0% to $5.603 billion from $3.547 billion last year.



CARVANA CO. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $857 Mln. vs. $79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.22 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $5.603 Bln vs. $3.547 Bln last year.



