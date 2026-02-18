

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH.L) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.025 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $703 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CRH plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.022 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $9.416 billion from $8.870 billion last year.



CRH plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.025 Bln. vs. $703 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $9.416 Bln vs. $8.870 Bln last year.



