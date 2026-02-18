

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $404 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $1.89 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.0% to $1.87 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



