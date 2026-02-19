

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (PCLN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.42 billion, or $44.22 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $31.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 billion or $48.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $6.34 billion from $5.47 billion last year.



Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 14 % To 16 %



