

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) announced Wednesday the sale of select Four Seasons Resort assets for a sale price of $1.1 billion.



The deal included the 444-room Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and the 125-room Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole in Teton Village, Wyoming.



The lodging real estate investment trust had purchased the hotels in 2021 and 2022, respectively, for a total of $925 million with no significant capital expenditures required over its ownership period.



Meanwhile, the sale excludes the ongoing condo development at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort.



According to the firm, the combined investment represents an 11.0% unlevered internal rate of return or IRR over its ownership period.



In January 2026, the company also closed on the previously announced disposition of the 232-room St. Regis Houston for $51 million. Since 2018, the firm has disposed of approximately $6.4 billion of hotels.



James Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The proceeds will further solidify Hosts fortress balance sheet, which will continue to be an important competitive advantage for the Company. Our significant financial flexibility provides optionality to pursue the highest return opportunities and simultaneously return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, reinvest in our geographically diverse portfolio, and take advantage of dispositions while prudently pursuing accretive acquisitions.'



In the after-hours trading on the Nasdaq, ther shares gained 1.6 percent further, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 1.3 percent higher at $20.26.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News