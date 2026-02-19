Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
19.02.2026 07:33 Uhr
ABB Ltd.: Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026

DJ Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026 

Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026 
 
Zurich, switzerland, February 19, 2026 
 
Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2026 
 
ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, 
at 10:00 a.m. CET. The invitation can be found attached and via this link. The Annual General Meeting 2026 will be held 
at Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich, Switzerland, and will also be broadcast: link. 
 
Registration and admission cards 
 
Shareholders entered in the share register with the right to vote on March 11, 2026, 3:00 p.m. (CET), are entitled to 
participate in the Annual General Meeting. These shareholders will receive their admission cards (by mail) on request, 
either using the reply form enclosed to the invitation or electronically (e-voting). The reply form or a corresponding 
notification must reach the Company not later than March 13, 2026 (by mail or e-voting). Reply forms or notifications 
arriving after that date will not be taken into consideration. 
 
Proxy/voting 
 
If you cannot attend our Annual General Meeting in person, you may be represented by proxy. 
 
Electronic authorizations/voting and instructions to the independent proxy (e-voting) 
 
Shareholders may use the shareholder platform to either request an admission card or issue voting instructions to the 
independent proxy. 
 
Shareholders may vote electronically, or change any instructions they may have communicated electronically, up to but 
no later than 11:59 p.m. (CET) on March 13, 2026. Further information as well as instructions on how to register and 
vote electronically can be found under this link. 
 
Agenda 
 
 1. Approval of the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 
  2025 
 2. Consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2025 
 3. Consultative vote on the Sustainability Statement 2025 
 4. Discharge of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management 
 5. Appropriation of earnings 
 6. Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee 
   1.     Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of 
    office, i. e., from the Annual General Meeting 2026 to the Annual General Meeting 2027 
   2.     Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Executive Committee for the following 
    financial year, i. e., 2027 
 7. Elections to the Board of Directors and election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors 
 8. Elections to the Compensation Committee 
 9. Election of the independent proxy 
10. Election of the auditors 
  
 
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient 
future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while 
becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. 
The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX 
Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com   
 
- 
For more information please contact: 
 
Media Relations             Investor Relations             ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11         Phone: +41 43 317 71 11           Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com    Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com    8050 Zurich 
                                           Switzerland

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

File: Press Release (PDF) 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 2278162

/ 62 Notice to general meeting

Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2278162 2026-02-19 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2278162&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2026 01:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
