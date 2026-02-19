HEALWELL and WELL launch WELLTRUST, a consent-first data governance and patient-identification platform enabling secure, compliant and scalable clinics data mobilization across WELL-operated clinics.

WELLTRUST provides patients with clear, flexible, and revocable control over consent, while enabling researchers and clinicians to identify appropriate patients in an ethical, privacy-first way.

The first commercial application combines WELL's expansive clinical footprint with HEALWELL's DARWEN AI platform to identify and engage high-fit patients with chronic, rare, and complex conditions for clinical trials, improving recruitment at scale while preserving privacy.

Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, and WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL"), a technology-enabled healthcare company operating outpatient clinics that leverage scalable digital health solutions, are jointly pleased to announce the launch of the first phase of WELLTRUST, a platform enabling secure, consent-driven patient identification for clinical research within WELL-operated clinics in Canada.

WELLTRUST accelerates clinical research recruitment by enabling patients interested in clinical trials and research to consent to future outreach. By combining WELL's extensive clinical footprint with HEALWELL's advanced AI capabilities, WELLTRUST provides a scalable, privacy-preserving infrastructure that accelerates research by developing a database of individuals who are interested in participating in such research. Patients who are not interested in participating in WELLTRUST can safely and securely decline participation and continue receiving care at WELL clinics as they had before.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President of HEALWELL AI, commented, "WELLTRUST embodies our commitment to responsible and impactful AI in healthcare. By integrating HEALWELL's data and AI capabilities directly into WELL's clinical environment, we are creating an advanced AI powered ethical patient identification and research acceleration platform. This will accelerate research and patient access to potentially life-saving innovations while respecting high standards of privacy and patient autonomy."

Platform Highlights:

Secure, patient-first consent framework: WELLTRUST enables patients to clearly and confidently consent to their personal health information being used for specific purposes. Today, this includes providing consent to be contacted about clinical trials and participation in information review studies. As capabilities expand, future participation shall remain voluntary and compliant with privacy laws.

AI-enabled clinical trial recruitment: The first commercial application of WELLTRUST leverages HEALWELL's DARWEN AI platform to accelerate the identification and engagement of high-fit patients with chronic or complex conditions who have explicitly consented to be contacted about clinical trial opportunities. By combining WELL's care delivery network with HEALWELL's validated AI capabilities, WELLTRUST will enable high-fit patient identification at scale, improving recruitment and increasing the probability of trial success.

Robust governance and compliance: The platform includes a unified privacy, consent, and data-governance layer to meet Canadian privacy and regulatory standards, enabling compliant partnerships with pharmaceutical sponsors, research organizations, and clinical trial networks.

Foundation for future research innovation: WELLTRUST is designed to support additional use cases as it grows, including real-world evidence generation, and enhanced clinical decision support tools.

Dr. Michael Frankel, Chief Medical Officer of WELL Health, added, "This launch marks a major step forward in our mission to empower patients and improve healthcare outcomes through the use of technology. WELLTRUST allows patients to participate in research to accelerate the next generation of therapeutics and diagnostics in a safe, transparent way. WELLTRUST enables partners in the life sciences ecosystem to work with a scalable, consent-driven data infrastructure. We are proud to formalize this next phase of innovation through our collaboration with HEALWELL."

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

Hamed Shahbazi

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

WELL Health Technologies Corp.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 43,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 240 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States, WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements related to the launch, availability, functionality, adoption and potential benefits of the WELLTRUST platform; and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "accelerate", "create", "enable", "improve", "future" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by WELL and HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of WELL's and HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: (i) HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage its relationships with its commercial partners, including WELL; (ii) the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by WELL, HEALWELL and their subsidiaries; (iii) the stability of general economic and market conditions; (iv) sufficiency of working capital and access to financing to support WELL and HEALWELL's existing operations and strategic plan; (v) WELL and HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including those relating to privacy and patient data; (vi) HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; (vii) the effects of competition in the industry; (viii) the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings and HEALWELL's ability to continue to develop and commercialize them; (ix) technologies working as intended or at all; (x) trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and (xi) that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on WELL's or HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of WELL and HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of WELL and HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to, (i) changes in customer demand or purchasing cycles within the healthcare software and clinical research markets; (ii) WELL and HEALWELL's ability to attract, retain and expand relationships with key customers; (iii) the timing, success and adoption of product deployments and software integrations; (iv) competition and pricing pressures; (v) risks associated with planned acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; (vi) the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; and (vii) other factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's and WELL's most recent annual information forms dated March 31, 2025 for HEALWELL and dated April 15, 2025 for WELL, which are available under HEALWELL's and WELL's SEDAR+ profiles respectively at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. WELL and HEALWELL disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284396

Source: HEALWELL AI